2022 World Cup table

GROUP STAGE

Position – Team – Points – Games – Wins – Draws – Defeats – Goals for – Goals against – Balance

A group

1 – Netherlands – 7 – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 5 – 1 – 4

2 – Senegal – 6 – 3 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 5 – 4 – 1

3 – Ecuador – 4 – 3 – 1 – 1 – 1 – 4 – 3 – 1

4 – Qatar – 0 – 3 – 0 – 0 – 3 – 1 – 7 – (-6)

Group B

1 – England – 7 – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 9 – 2 – 7

2 – United States – 5 – 3 – 1 – 2 – 0 – 2 – 1 – 1

3 – Iran – 3 – 3 – 1 – 0 – 2 – 4 – 7 – (-3)

4 – Wales – 1 – 3 – 0 – 1 – 2 – 1 – 6 – (-5)

Group C

1 – Poland – 4 – 2 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 2 – 0 – 2

2 – Argentina – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 3 – 2 – 1

3 – Saudi Arabia – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 2 – 3 – (-1)

4 – Mexico – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 2 – (-2)

Group D

1 – France – 6 – 2 – 2 – 0 – 0 – 6 – 2 – 4

2 – Australia – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 2 – 4 – (-2)

3 – Denmark – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 1 – 2 – (-1)

4 – Tunisia – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 1 – (-1)

Group E

1 – Spain – 4 – 2 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 8 – 1 – 7

2 – Japan – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 2 – 2 – 0

3 – Costa Rica – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 7 – (-6)

4 – Germany – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 2 – 3 – (-1)

Group F

1 – Croatia – 4 – 2 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 4 – 1 – 3

2 – Morocco – 4 – 2 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 2 – 0 – 2

3 – Belgium – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 2 – (-1)

4 – Canada – 0 – 2 – 0 – 0 – 2 – 1 – 5 – (-4)

Group G

1 – Brazil – 6 – 2 – 2 – 0 – 0 – 3 – 0 – 3

2 – Switzerland – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 1 – 0

3 – Shrimp – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 3 – 4 – (-1)

4 – Serbia – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 3 – 5 – (-2)

Group H

1 – Portugal – 6 – 2 – 2 – 0 – 0 – 5 – 2 – 3

2 – Ghana – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 5 – 5 – 0

3 – South Korea – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 2 – 3 – (-1)

4 – Uruguay – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 2 – (-2)

1st ROUND

11/20

Qatar 0x2 Ecuador

11/21

England 6×2 Iran

Senegal 0x2 Netherlands

United States 1×1 Wales

11/22

Argentina 2×1 Saudi Arabia

Denmark 0x0 Tunisia

Mexico 0x0 Poland

France 4×1 Australia

11/23

Morocco 0x0 Croatia

Germany 1v2 Japan

Spain 7×0 Costa Rica

Belgium 1×0 Canada

11/24

Switzerland 1×0 Cameroon

Uruguay 0x0 South Korea

Portugal 3×2 Ghana

Brazil 2×0 Serbia

2nd ROUND

11/25

Wales 0x2 Iran

Qatar 1v3 Senegal

Netherlands 1×1 Ecuador

England 0x0 United States

11/26

Tunisia 0x1 Australia

Poland 2×0 Saudi Arabia

France 2×1 Denmark

Argentina 2×0 Mexico

11/27

Japan 0x1 Costa Rica

Belgium 0x2 Morocco

Croatia 4×1 Canada

Spain 1×1 Germany

11/28

Cameroon 3×3 Serbia

South Korea 2×3 Ghana

Brazil 1×0 Switzerland

Portugal 2×0 Uruguay

3rd ROUND

11/29

Netherlands 2×0 Qatar

Ecuador 1×2 Senegal

Wales 0x3 England

Iran 0x1 United States

11/30

Tunisia vs France

australia vs denmark

Poland vs Argentina

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

1/12

Croatia vs Belgium

canada vs morocco

japan vs spain

Costa Rica vs Germany

2/12

South Korea vs Portugal

Ghana vs Uruguay

Cameroon vs Brazil

Serbia vs Switzerland

EIGHTH FINALS

3/12

1A x 2B

1C x 2D

4/12

1D x 2C

1B x 2A

5/12

1E x 2F

1G x 2H

6/12

1F x 2E

1H x 2G

QUARTER FINALS

09/12

x

x

10/12

x

x

SEMIFINALS

12/13

x

12/14

x

3rd PLACE COMPETITION

12/17

x

FINAL

12/18

x





