2022 World Cup table

GROUP STAGE
Position – Team – Points – Games – Wins – Draws – Defeats – Goals for – Goals against – Balance
A group
1 – Netherlands – 7 – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 5 – 1 – 4
2 – Senegal – 6 – 3 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 5 – 4 – 1
3 – Ecuador – 4 – 3 – 1 – 1 – 1 – 4 – 3 – 1
4 – Qatar – 0 – 3 – 0 – 0 – 3 – 1 – 7 – (-6)
Group B
1 – England – 7 – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 9 – 2 – 7
2 – United States – 5 – 3 – 1 – 2 – 0 – 2 – 1 – 1
3 – Iran – 3 – 3 – 1 – 0 – 2 – 4 – 7 – (-3)
4 – Wales – 1 – 3 – 0 – 1 – 2 – 1 – 6 – (-5)
Group C
1 – Poland – 4 – 2 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 2 – 0 – 2
2 – Argentina – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 3 – 2 – 1
3 – Saudi Arabia – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 2 – 3 – (-1)
4 – Mexico – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 2 – (-2)
Group D
1 – France – 6 – 2 – 2 – 0 – 0 – 6 – 2 – 4
2 – Australia – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 2 – 4 – (-2)
3 – Denmark – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 1 – 2 – (-1)
4 – Tunisia – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 1 – (-1)
Group E
1 – Spain – 4 – 2 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 8 – 1 – 7
2 – Japan – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 2 – 2 – 0
3 – Costa Rica – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 7 – (-6)
4 – Germany – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 2 – 3 – (-1)
Group F
1 – Croatia – 4 – 2 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 4 – 1 – 3
2 – Morocco – 4 – 2 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 2 – 0 – 2
3 – Belgium – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 2 – (-1)
4 – Canada – 0 – 2 – 0 – 0 – 2 – 1 – 5 – (-4)
Group G
1 – Brazil – 6 – 2 – 2 – 0 – 0 – 3 – 0 – 3
2 – Switzerland – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 1 – 0
3 – Shrimp – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 3 – 4 – (-1)
4 – Serbia – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 3 – 5 – (-2)
Group H
1 – Portugal – 6 – 2 – 2 – 0 – 0 – 5 – 2 – 3
2 – Ghana – 3 – 2 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 5 – 5 – 0
3 – South Korea – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 2 – 3 – (-1)
4 – Uruguay – 1 – 2 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 2 – (-2)
1st ROUND
11/20
Qatar 0x2 Ecuador
11/21
England 6×2 Iran
Senegal 0x2 Netherlands
United States 1×1 Wales
11/22
Argentina 2×1 Saudi Arabia
Denmark 0x0 Tunisia
Mexico 0x0 Poland
France 4×1 Australia
11/23
Morocco 0x0 Croatia
Germany 1v2 Japan
Spain 7×0 Costa Rica
Belgium 1×0 Canada
11/24
Switzerland 1×0 Cameroon
Uruguay 0x0 South Korea
Portugal 3×2 Ghana
Brazil 2×0 Serbia
2nd ROUND
11/25
Wales 0x2 Iran
Qatar 1v3 Senegal
Netherlands 1×1 Ecuador
England 0x0 United States
11/26
Tunisia 0x1 Australia
Poland 2×0 Saudi Arabia
France 2×1 Denmark
Argentina 2×0 Mexico
11/27
Japan 0x1 Costa Rica
Belgium 0x2 Morocco
Croatia 4×1 Canada
Spain 1×1 Germany
11/28
Cameroon 3×3 Serbia
South Korea 2×3 Ghana
Brazil 1×0 Switzerland
Portugal 2×0 Uruguay
3rd ROUND
11/29
Netherlands 2×0 Qatar
Ecuador 1×2 Senegal
Wales 0x3 England
Iran 0x1 United States
11/30
Tunisia vs France
australia vs denmark
Poland vs Argentina
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
1/12
Croatia vs Belgium
canada vs morocco
japan vs spain
Costa Rica vs Germany
2/12
South Korea vs Portugal
Ghana vs Uruguay
Cameroon vs Brazil
Serbia vs Switzerland
EIGHTH FINALS
3/12
1A x 2B
1C x 2D
4/12
1D x 2C
1B x 2A
5/12
1E x 2F
1G x 2H
6/12
1F x 2E
1H x 2G
QUARTER FINALS
09/12
x
x
10/12
x
x
SEMIFINALS
12/13
x
12/14
x
3rd PLACE COMPETITION
12/17
x
FINAL
12/18
x