3 cryptocurrency executives die in less than a month

The deaths of three executives in less than a month — all involved in cryptocurrencies — are under investigation. In at least one of the cases, the police have already officially stated that they do not rule out the possibility of a crime.

The most recent case was Russian Vyacheslav Taran, 53, who was in a helicopter that crashed between Eze and Villefranche-sur-Mer, 17 km from Monaco last Friday (25). In addition to him, Tiantian Kullander, 30, and Nikolai Mushegian, 29, were also found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Taran’s death was announced on Saturday (26). He was traveling from Switzerland to Monaco aboard a helicopter, which crashed when approaching the helipad. The accident also killed the pilot, a 35-year-old Frenchman, according to local newspaper Monaco Daily News.

A second passenger had booked a seat on the flight but canceled at the last minute. Weather conditions on the day of the flight were considered good.

Local authorities are investigating the case and reported that the possibility of criminal action has not been ruled out.

Taran had lived in Monaco for ten years. He was the founder of Libertex Group, a cryptocurrency platform that has been active since 1997. In addition to being an entrepreneur, he was also an associate at YouHodler in Lausanne, Switzerland, where he was returning from.

Two days before, Tiantian Kullander, 30, from Amber Group, was found ‘unexpectedly’ dead in his sleep, on the 23rd of November. The news was released by the company itself, which is headquartered in Hong Kong. However, no details about the cause of death have been released so far.

Kullander had joined the Forbes Under 30 list, which features entrepreneurs and talented young people from around the world. In addition to leading the cryptocurrency company, he was also on the Board of Natic, one of the most successful organizations in the e-sports world. He left a wife and a child.

On the 29th of October, the body of Nikolai Mushegian, 29, was found in Puerto Rico🇧🇷 The day before, he had published a tweet stating that he was afraid of being killed by the CIA, the United States secret service, and by the Mossad, Israel’s secret service.

According to the New York Post, he was found dead at sea by a surfer in San Juan. He was dressed and had his wallet with him. San Juan police said Mushegian’s death is still under investigation, but is not considered a homicide at this time.

According to the publication, the developer suffered from mental health issues and had attacks of paranoia. The family does not believe he was the victim of a crime.

Mushegian was an early developer of Maker DAO, the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, and was a leading architect of stablecoin systems — currencies without government backing.