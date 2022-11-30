5 films and two series with Viola Davis to watch on streaming

Viola Davis is one of those actresses who are unanimous. Everyone loves it, everyone thinks she’s a great actress. And I include myself in that. Today (11), Viola turns 57. And she has Oscar, Emmy, Tony, BAFTA, among many others. Also, she doesn’t stop working. She has five films in different stages of production. Two are scheduled to open this year in theaters. She will return as Amanda Waller in black adam🇧🇷 which will premiere on October 20. But before that, there The Woman Kingwhich will hit theaters in September.

But, while the two do not arrive, it is worth celebrating the diva’s birthday with a marathon. Here are some suggestions that are available on streaming:

How to Defend an Assassin – 6 seasons – Netflix

The series follows the personal and professional life of Annalize Keating. She is a law professor and criminal lawyer in Philadelphia who finds her life turned upside down when she realizes that she and some students are connected to the murder of a young woman. For her performance on the series, Viola became the first black actress to win an Emmy in the Drama Series Actress category.

The First Lady – 1 season – Paramount Plus

The miniseries addresses the personal and political lives of three women who were first ladies of the United States. Trace their journeys through Washington, delving into its past. And it also follows them beyond the White House. Everything takes place at very different times. More specifically the 30s, 70s and 2000s. But they have a lot in common. In this first season, the story focuses on three of the most recognizable. They are Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. All women ahead of their time. And they are lived by Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer, who are among the best actresses in Hollywood today.

Cross Stories – Star Plus

Cross Stories it takes place in Jackson, a small town in the state of Mississippi, in the 60s. Skeeter (Emma Stone) is a society girl who returns determined to become a writer. She begins interviewing the town’s black women who have left their lives to work raising children for the white elite, of which Skeeter herself is a part. Aibileen Clark (Viola Davis) is Skeeter’s best friend’s maid. She is the first to grant an interview, which society as a whole dislikes. Despite the criticism, Skeeter and Aibileen continue to work together and, little by little, get new members. Viola was nominated for a supporting Oscar for her role.

A Boundary Between Us – Amazon Prime/Globoplay

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis are a poor couple in the 1950s. Troy is a garbage man and Rose is a housewife. They have a teenage son together and are apparently happy despite money problems. But in truth, Troy carries a hurt from his youth. After all, he was great at the sport. But he was considered too old when the American Football League finally started accepting black players. It left an everlasting pain. And it makes him prevent his son from following the path of sport. And it creates great tension in the family.

The Widows – Netflix/Star Plus

The film tells the journey of four women with nothing in common except a debt left by the criminal activities of their dead husbands. Amidst an uproar, tensions rise. Especially when Veronica (Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) decide to pull off a heist themselves. But, of course, there are some surprises.

The Supreme Voice of the Blues – Netflix

The whole story takes place one day, in a studio, when Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) goes to record her album. This session ends up steeped in tension that includes the ambitious Levee (Chadwick Boseman). But there is also white management who are determined to control the situation. And, of course, the unstoppable mother of the Blues, Ma. Only things that happen on site will reveal truths that will shake everyone’s lives. Viola was my favorite for the Oscar, but she ended up losing to Frances McDormand. Incomprehensible!

The suspects – Amazon Prime / Globoplay/ Netflix

Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) lives a happy life with his wife Grace (Maria Bello). They have children Ralph (Dylan Minnette) and Anna (Erin Gerasimovich). One day, the family visits the home of Franklin (Terrence Howard) and Nancy Birch (Viola Davis), their great friends. Without them noticing, little Anna and Joy (Kyla Drew Simmons), daughter of the Birch, disappear.

Desperate, families appeal to the police. Soon the case falls into the hands of Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal). It doesn’t take long for him to arrest Alex (Paul Dano). Only he is only 48 hours in jail due to lack of evidence. Alex actually has the IQ of a 10 year old. For this reason, the police do not believe that he was involved in the disappearance. However, Keller is convinced that he is at fault in the notary. That’s when he decides to kidnap him to get the truth out of him, whatever the cost.