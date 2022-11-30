7 ideal monitors for home office workers | Which to Buy?

The monitor is an important electronic device for home office workers. It can be ideal to offer more comfort to the eyes and even favor the posture of users during work. Companies like Philips, Dell, LG, AOC and Samsung offer models for prices starting at R$ 498, as is the case of the Philips 193V5LHSB2, which features 18.5 inches and VESA standard holes to fix the monitor to the wall.

The Dell S2421HN, on the other hand, offers Full HD resolution and an anti-glare function for prices starting at R$879. Another alternative is the Samsung ‎U32J590UQ, which features 4K resolution and a 32-inch display for around R$2,389. See below seven ideal monitors for the home office.

The Philips 193V5LHSB2 monitor features 18.5 inches with 1366 x 768 pixels and 60 Hz refresh rate. The device is also equipped with a flat screen with an LED panel. With HDMI and VGA inputs, the accessory offers several features, such as LowPower, promising to be a more economical monitor than conventional ones. The product can be found for values ​​starting at R$ 498.

Another highlight is the SmartControl, functionality that allows changing color, brightness, screen details and others using the mouse instead of activating the buttons on the external part of the monitor. The device still features VESA standard holes to fix the monitor to the wall. The manufacturer indicates the model for personal, business and multimedia use. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, Amazon shoppers point to value for money and point out that it offers the basics. However, they report errors and poor visual quality.

Pros: cost benefit

Cons: low image quality

The 24B1XHM, from AOC, can be a good choice for anyone looking for a monitor with intermediate functions for work without having to invest a lot. The screen has Panel VA, a function that promises better color reproduction, combined with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and high sharpness for a more complete reading and visualization, being ideal for those who spend the day in front of the screen reading . It offers a refresh rate of 75 Hz, which, according to the manufacturer, promises fluid and fast content, without any kind of blocking or blurring. The product is seen for figures from BRL 719.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, buyers highlight Adaptive Sync, a function that provides a clearer and more realistic display during use, especially in video playback, by synchronizing the monitor frequency with the frame rate of the video card , avoiding ruptures or indiscreet cuts on the screen, in addition to the format with thin edges. Others point out that the contrast in it is not so noticeable, causing discomfort when the brightness is at high performance.

Pros: cost benefit

Cons: tends to be uncomfortable with glare at high performance

Dell’s E2222HS monitor was designed for daily use or for the home office. The novelty is suitable for study, work with documents, etc. The device measures 21.5 inches and has a Full HD resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels. The refresh rate is 60 Hz, the response time is 10 ms, 5 ms in acceleration mode. Interfaces are DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4, and are available for connecting signal sources, as well as a D-Sus connector. It is sold for figures starting at R$ 899.

Horizontal and vertical view mode can reach up to 178 degrees. In addition, the panel has a contrast ratio of 3000: 1 and brightness of 250 cd / m2. The monitor has ComfortView, a function that offers comfort, being ideal for those looking for a screen for work. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, buyers highlighted the speakers, which are equipped with built-in speakers, as well as support for world-standard VESA installation. However, they report that contrast and brightness are disappointing.

Pros: cost benefit

Cons: contrast and brightness is not that high

The S2421HN, from Dell, offers a screen with 23.8 with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). According to the information, it has dimensions of 41 cm high by 54 cm wide, this LED monitor also has an anti-glare function to deal with excess lights in the environment. In addition, it offers a conventional refresh rate of 60 Hz and a response time of 4 ms. The product can be seen for figures starting at R$ 879.

The back of the device has two HDMI connection ports and an audio output port. The specifications indicate the use of the peripheral for low productivity or basic navigation: users with the sole purpose of studying can benefit from the electronics. Rated 4.9 out of 5, past Amazon buyers highlighted the monitor’s good efficiency for work and value for money. However, they score negatively on performance when used with the fast response time, as white traces appear on the screen.

Pros: value for money and thin edges

Cons: white traces on the screen

The LG 29WK600 may be ideal for anyone looking for an ultrawide monitor. The product is equipped with HDR 10, IPS screen and resolution up to 2560 x 1080 pixels. With 14 screen customization modes available, the display allows you to divide the screen into four parts at the same time and view two windows simultaneously in picture-in-picture (PIP) mode. According to the manufacturer, it has a semicircle-shaped support and allows the user to change the inclination in the vertical plane for greater visualization and comfort during use in the home office. The model features an anti-reflective screen, a refresh rate of 75 Hz and a response time of 5 ms. It retails for around R$1,509.

This model is equipped with MAXXAUDIO, two 5W speakers, providing a cinema audio experience, as well as cleaner and more direct audio. Regarding the connection, it has an HDMI input (cable included) and DisplayPort. The monitor is ideal for people looking for greater productivity at work, especially developers and anyone looking for more immersion in applications and editions. The model received a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from Amazon consumers and the highlights are due to immersion, visual comfort and faithful colors.

Pros: ultrawide screen HDR 10

Cons: has no protection

The 34WP550, by LG, is an UltraWide monitor and is indicated for those looking for more immersion and space when editing photos and videos, HTMLs and movies during the home office. The larger screen with 21:9 Full HD resolution and 75 Hz refresh rate can offer performance and a good field of view for those looking for a screen with a larger aspect ratio than other models, in addition to greater comfort during use. The product can be found for prices starting at R$ 2,329.

The screen also offers a view with OnScreen Control, a function that allows you to change monitor settings, customize the screen in up to 14 modes and image quality with HDR 10+. The base of the screen is borderless and can be changed in tilt and height. Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars, buyers highlighted the features offered by the brand, height variation and screen quality. Others have noted that it does not have audio and that it is not an easy-to-use model.

Pros: OnScreen Control

Cons: high price

The U32J590UQL is a model for anyone looking for a product for high productivity and who wants more than one window open simultaneously. Totaling 32 inches, the electronic displays dimensions of 72 cm wide by 42 cm high. According to the manufacturer, it is possible to enjoy 4K image quality and a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, interesting features for those looking for very high sharpness when consuming movies and series, as well as editing.

As for the refresh rate, the monitor has 60 Hz. The connectivity interface provides two HDMI inputs and a DisplayPort. Rated 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon, users positively praise the display for uses like work and study. Interested consumers need to disburse R$ 2,389 to buy the product.

Pros: 4K resolution

Cons: there are cheaper models with higher refresh rate

