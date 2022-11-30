Actor Philip Baker Hall dies aged 90

Philip Baker Hall at the Hollywood premiere of “The Last Word” March 2017 (Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images )

The actor died at the age of 90 Philip Baker Hall, known for his work on “Jogada de Risco”, “Boogie nights: Pleasure without limits” and “Magnólia”, all made in partnership with director Paul Thomas Anderson. The cause of death was not revealed.

“My neighbor, friend and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I have ever known, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it,” reported journalist Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 10, 1931, Baker Hall made more than 140 appearances in films and series, working actively between 1970 and 2020. His last work was on the Netflix series “Messiah”, alongside Michelle Monaghan and Mehdi Dehbi. He also made an important appearance in “Modern Family”, in which he played Walt Kleezak, neighbor of the Dunphy family.

In theaters, he was marked by his work as a supporting actor, being a well-known face in the industry. He participated in films such as “Ghostbusters 2”, “The Rock”, “Air Force One”, “The Truman Show: The Show of Life”, “The Talented Ripley”, “Dogville” and “Zodiac”.

On TV, he acted in productions such as “Seinfeld”, “Monk”, “The newsroom”, “BoJack Horseman”, “Modern Family” and “Madam Secretary”.

Baker Hall is survived by wife Holly Ruth Wolfle, whom he married in 1988, and two daughters, Adella and Anna Ruth Baker. He was also married to Dianne Lewis between 1973 and 1976.