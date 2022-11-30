after Bidu and Romero, what the club is looking for in the market

Ángel Romero and Matheus Bidu are the first reinforcements sent by Corinthians for 2023, but they shouldn’t be the only ones. Alvinegro is still looking for at least one striker on the sides of the field, in addition to trying to keep those who are at the club on loan.

Vítor Pereira’s coaching staff had already identified a shortage in the position three months ago, after the departures of Gustavo Mantuan and Willian. However, no one arrived as a replacement, and the problem only increased with the serious injury suffered by Gustavo Mosquito. Romero appears as a solution in this regard, but Corinthians is still looking for at least one more player for the position – maybe two, depending on the market.

Currently, coach Fernando Lázaro’s options for wingers are Adson, Giovane, Mateus Vital, Róger Guedes, Wesley and Gustavo Mosquito (this one is injured). Even Ramiro was used as a winger by VP, but Corinthians is not interested in renewing with the midfielder, who will leave for free on December 31.

Fábio Santos stays, but Maycon is unknown

Both have a contract with Corinthians until the end of this year, but Fábio Santos has already agreed on his renewal for another year. At 37, the winger must play his last season before his retirement.

Maycon, in turn, is on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR), who play hard and want 8 million euros to sell him (about R$ 43 million). The ideal for Corinthians would be a new loan, but the Ukrainians are reticent about this version of the deal. The talks have been going on since September.

Bidu and Romero are on their way

The left-back and striker already have everything right to defend Corinthians next year. Matheus Bidu should be bought for around R$ 7 million from Guarani, the club that owns 60% of his economic rights, and Ángel Romero arrives for free after leaving Cruz Azul (MEX) -he even said goodbye to the Mexican club in the social networks.