After Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth wants to change everything in Thor 5

Thor: Love and Thunderthe 4th solo film of the mighty Marvel hero, didn’t exactly end up being the most successful or best-received adventure in the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth.

READ TOO!

The film ended up dividing opinion from both fans and critics, and ended up even making plans for the future uncertain. Thor 5something that was already starting to be discussed before the 4th film premiered last July.

Perhaps Thor 5 still happen, after all, the last film gives very obvious clues as to what would be addressed in an eventual continuation. What may now be uncertain is the return of Taika Waititi, director of both Ragnarok how much Love and Thunder🇧🇷

After being acclaimed by fans in 2017 with Ragnaroknow he has been heavily criticized after Love and Thunderand if that wasn’t enough Chris Hemsworth himself has just declared that he would like to change things up in an event 5th God of Thunder movie.

Read below about the changes that the star of the Marvel Universe ended up talking about in an interview with Josh Horowitz:

“You look at Thor 1 and 2, and they were pretty similar. And now Ragnarok and Love and Thunder are similar. I think we need to reinvent. I also had a unique opportunity with Infinity War and Endgame to do some very drastic things with the character. I like that, I like to keep people on their toes. It keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. When things become too familiar, I think I run the risk of getting lazy because I know what I’m doing. So I don’t know.”

The actor went on to say that for now this is just a wish, as he has not signed on to return:

“Again, I don’t even know if I’ll be invited back. But if I were, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, in everything, just for my own sanity… Thor lost his in the last movie. He has to rediscover it now.”

What did you think? keep following the marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson 🇧🇷Someone special🇧🇷 Confirmed in the cast are Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg). The film is now available in the Disney+ catalogue! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!