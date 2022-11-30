After the touch steering wheel, Volkswagen admits software errors

Volkswagen has admitted a new error in its cars. Not a serious mistake, but a strategy mistake. According to the German brand, which recently confirmed that the steering wheel with touchscreen controls was a mistake, said that its software brought updates, but did not remedy the main complaints of consumers.

Updated earlier this year, the MIB 3.0 software brought new features to the instrument panel and digital gauges, in addition to news with Park Assist Plus and Travel Assist. However, the main flaws such as acceleration of response to commands, touch recognition and user experience did not receive the same attention.

According to Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen, confirmed in an interview with Car Magazine that the brand is developing a series of continuous updates to its cars over the next two years. Within the brand’s council, there is even a task force with monthly meetings to discuss solutions for the main annoyances of consumers.

The first changes appear in 2023 and will continue to receive news until mid-2024. [técnica] he builds models and we sit and try them out. We might say, ‘That doesn’t really work. Who the hell did this? Next!’. If you listen carefully. You’ll find out what you should and shouldn’t do,” said Schäfer, indicating that clinics with consumers will be heard.

Goodbye touch steering wheel

From 2023, it is also expected that Volkswagen will resume cars with a button-controlled steering wheel, which is much more assertive and avoids unwanted commands. “We are improving our portfolio and our design, as well as creating a new simplicity in the operation of our vehicles. For example, we’re bringing back the push-button steering wheel! That’s what customers want from VW”, said the executive last month.

