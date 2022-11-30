Amazon Prime Video gives excellent news with 17 Movies and series for December

THE Amazon Prime Video released the releases for the month of December. The last month of the year arrives full of news for all tastes. Among the highlights are original series of the service like Jack Ryan, which returns with its third season.

In addition Amazon Prime Video also makes available the 7th season of Fear The Walking Dead, as well as the first season of the Italian series The Bad Guy. As for the films, the highlight is the last production that features Paulo Gustavo and is a kind of behind-the-scenes documentary.

The launches of Amazon Prime Video in December

Check out the titles scheduled by the service for the next month. Dates subject to change.

12/01

Christmas edition

At Christmastime, up-and-coming journalist Jackie’s life is at a crossroads until she finds an unexpected opportunity to run a newspaper in a small town in Alaska. She decides to give it a try and moves to the perfect city.

French way out

Frances is a possessive mother and a bitter widow. Besieged by scandal and lacking substantial support, she decides to move her family to Paris, where things don’t get much better for everyone involved.

12/02

Lol: It’s Gone Laughing – Season 2

This reality show brings together ten of the greatest Brazilian comedians in an epic six-hour battle where participants need to keep a desirable face, while trying to make their opponents laugh.

Your Christmas or Mine

On Christmas, a happy publicist teams up with a cynical businessman and his team to help a charity in need.

08/12

The Bad Guy – Season 1 (Episodes 1 to 3)

The series revolves around a Sicilian public prosecutor named Nino Scotellaro, who has dedicated his entire life to fighting the mafia and finds himself accused and convicted of being a mobster himself.

12/09

Hawaii

Bad luck ensues on Chan Majhi’s (Chanchal Chowdhury) boat, when his group of fishermen find a beautiful young woman in his fishing net in the middle of the sea. Tension mounts along with mistrust, misfortune and the body count as the mystery surrounding the ‘mute woman’ gradually begins to unravel with deadly consequences.

Something From Tiffany’s

Follows a woman as her life is turned upside down when an engagement ring that was meant for someone else leads her to the person she was meant to be with.

Kings Magi vs. Santa Claus

The film follows the Three Wise Men, who are fed up with Santa Claus getting more and more attention from them. They decide to face it without knowing that this war will awaken a much more dangerous common enemy: the Krampus.

12/16

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Season 5

Anyone in their right mind wouldn’t go through the pain and humiliation of being inside the LOL House for more than one season. your seasons.

nanny

In this psychological horror fable about displacement, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of a wealthy couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) who live in New York City.

About Fate

The romantic comedy is the story of two people who believe in love but can never seem to find its true meaning. In a wild turn of events, fate throws them in each other’s paths on a stormy New Year’s Eve and comedy and mayhem ensues.

Motherfucker

This film is for those who miss Paulo Gustavo a lot. The documentary goes behind the scenes of the actor’s last tour: a musical show with his mother, Dona Déa, his great inspiration to create Dona Hermínia – the main character of ‘Minha Mãe é uma Personagem’, the greatest success in the history of Brazilian cinema.

12/21

Jack Ryan – Season 3

John Krasinski stars in the lead role as Dr. Jack Ryan, a Navy veteran and financial analyst who works for the Central Intelligence Agency.

12/24

Fear the Walking Dead – Season 7

While most of the landscape is destroyed by nuclear warheads, the Strand thrives in one of the few habitable places left. Strand’s search for survivors reveals a stranger with an unexpected connection to his past.

12/28

FC Barcelona – A New Era

From the point of view of the team itself, the production reveals details of the changes that took place at the club, from the institutional renovation to the arrival of Joan Laporta’s new sports department.

12/30

wild cat

Back from the war in Afghanistan, a young British soldier struggling with depression and PTSD finds a second chance in the Amazon rainforest when he meets an American scientist and together they raise an orphaned baby ocelot.

X – The Mark of Death

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their lonely, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

