Amber Heard is the most searched celebrity of the year, says study

Amber Heard played Mera in “Aquaman”, and was the subject of one of the most popular court battles in history against her ex-husband. Check out!

The whole world followed the controversies of Amber Heard and your ex-husband Johnny Depp🇧🇷 Now, a study that analyzes more than 150 celebrities, points out that the actress’s involvement in the legal confusions earned her large numbers in terms of Google search in 2022, alongside famous names like kim kardashian🇧🇷 Elon Musk🇧🇷 Queen Elizabeth IIand even Depp, who entered second place on the list.

According to the study, shared by The New York Postthe name of Amber Heard was searched about 5.6 million times monthly, while Johnny Depp reached 5.5 million searches per month. Despite the high popularity, the actress should not be so proud of her new achievement since, in searches, her name appears related to legal fights, bizarre issues in their relationship and other points that are not positive for her career.

The trial led to Heard’s conviction, not just by the jury, but by the worldwide public who followed the case step by step. Filled with disturbing and troubling accusations for both, the court proceedings led to the victory of Johnny Deppwhich must receive $10 million of his ex-wife.

AT THE MOVIES

Johnny Depp grew even more in Hollywood after his portrayal of Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. In the course of the court battle, Depp saw his name tarnished in the film industry, and he lost important roles and the respect of his co-workers.

The decision in his favor, however, quickly brought him back to musical projects and film. In music, Depp went on tour with Jeff Beck, with whom he released an album. At the same time, he began recording “Jeanne du Barry”, his next film in which he will play the King Louis XV from France.

Already for Amber Heard, things are not going well. The actress is in Mallorca, Spain, and would have adopted the pseudonym of a gunslinger from the Wild West, that way, she would be able to escape the spotlight without attracting attention. In addition, Heard is still trying to appeal the decision that favored her ex-husband, even with other pending legal issues.

