Amsterdam: movie with Margot Robbie gets premiere date on Star+ | Films

The film Amsterdam won, this Monday (28), a premiere date to enter the Star+ catalog. According to the announcement made by the streaming platform itself, the feature film will be released on December 7th. Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), the American drama hit theaters in the United States and Brazil in October this year, distributed by 20th Century Studios. The plot follows the story of three friends who witness a murder and who, when trying to indict the criminal, end up becoming the main suspects in the crime.

A little over two hours long, the Amsterdam itinerary is a mixture of fiction and real facts. The historical event in question is the Business Plot (in Portuguese, Complô dos Empresários), which was an alleged conspiracy and attempted coup d’état by large corporations in 1933 against President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his policies involving the program of New Deal economic recovery.

2 of 2 Singer Taylor Swift is also part of the cast of Amsterdam — Photo: Disclosure/20th Century Studios Singer Taylor Swift is also part of the cast of Amsterdam – Photo: Handout/20th Century Studios

Set in the 1930s, the 20th Century film follows the plot of three friends: doctor Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale), lawyer Harold Woodman (John David Washington) and nurse Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie). Years before, the protagonist trio made a pact to always protect themselves regardless of what happened. However, they witness a murder, and in order to prove the real culprit, they find themselves cornered as the main suspects in the crime in question.

In the course of the plot, on the other hand, the group receives help from allies during the investigation of the case, but they end up discovering that, in fact, it is not just a mere murder, but one of the greatest conspiracies in history. North-American.

One of the main highlights of the film is its huge cast. Composed of big names in world cinema, Amsterdam stars Christian Bale (American Psycho), Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood) and John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) in the lead roles.

Also, names like Alessandro Nivola (Coco before Chanel), Andrea Riseborough (Oblivion), Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho), Chris Rock (Grown Up), Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl), Michael Shannon (Between Knives Out), Mike Myers (Shrek), Zoë Saldaña (Avatar), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Robert De Niro (The Irishman) are also present in the cast. Incidentally, to everyone’s surprise, one of the last names announced as part of the drama’s acting team was singer Taylor Swift (All Too Well: The Short Film).

Despite the huge production budget and an impeccable cast, the film Amsterdam was not well received by the critics. This is because the performance of the feature film on aggregator sites, for example, was average or low. On IMDb, the project scored a 6.1 out of 10 based on 26,000 reviews. Rotten Tomatoes already granted only 33% of approval taking into account general criticism, while only 35% of the specialized critic. Finally, on Metacritic the period drama had a metascore of 48 based on 52 reviews🇧🇷

According to Zachary Partnoy in his review of the film for the American newspaper The Chronicle, Russell’s new work lacks the way the narrative was constructed and developed throughout the plot. “Honestly, I believe there is enough in “Amsterdam” to make a compelling, funny and moving film. There are flashes of that potential throughout. But what has been made is a total mess”, he states.