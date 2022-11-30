Antony returns to follow old affair on social networks

In Qatar to defend the Brazilian national team in the World Cup, striker Antony, it seems, got closer to DJ Gabi Cavallin. Both have recently returned to follow each other after the end of the relationship. The couple’s affair became public in June this year.

The DJ came to live with the player in Holland, when Antony was playing for Ajax. At the time, there were rumors that the striker cheated on his ex-wife, Rosilenny Silva, with Gabi. Since then, the couple has lived ups and downs in their relationship.

The artist got pregnant with the attacker during the period they were together. However, unfortunately the woman had to live with a miscarriage when she was four months pregnant. During the period, Gabi even commented on what happened on social networks.

“I thought I already knew what pain was, but I didn’t, I only found out when I had to say goodbye yesterday, son. I tried, even at the risk of my life I told them to give priority to you! I didn’t care about me at all moment. But God wanted it that way. We never think we will be within the statistic of ‘1 in 1 million’ but this time, we were”, lamented the DJ.

On the field, Antony prepares with the Brazilian team to conclude the group stage of the World Cup. Already qualified for the round of 16 of the tournament, Brazil will play again this Friday, at 4 pm (Brasília time), against Cameroon, to confirm the first place in group G.