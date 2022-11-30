Apple Music Replay gets shareable “Stories”

subscribers of Apple Music have access, at any time of the year, to the playlist replay, which aggregates the 100 most listened songs of each year. To top off the list, there’s also a dedicated page that shows your play stats for the year — and that page has now been given a new look with some very cool and anticipated features.

To check out the new experience of ‌Apple Music‌ Replaysimply visit replay.music.apple.com through your device’s browser — unfortunately, the new features are not available through the native Music app.

When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favorite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience even further and make it even more special, personal and unique for subscribers. The music we’ve enjoyed throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s so much fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments all over again. 🇧🇷Oliver Schusservice president of Apple Music and Beats

When visiting the page, you need to sign in with your Apple ID; then just tap “Get Started” and “Play Highlights” to view a summary of your most played songs, albums and artists this year in a “Stories” format.

Each of these highlights, it is worth noting, are optimized to be shared on social networks or on any messaging platform — something very desired by Apple Music users, since Spotify has offered this possibility for some time.

Below these Stories, there are a series of rankings — such as most listened to songs, most listened to artists, most listened to albums and most listened to playlists. As well as the highlights, it is possible to share some of these rankings on social networks from a stylized Apple Music card.

At the bottom of the page is the complete Apple Music Replay 2022 playlist, sorted by number of plays. According to Apple, listeners can access the Replay until December 31st to see any changes to this year’s ranking – and once 2023 begins, you can continue to explore and share your most listened to songs/artists each week.

Now that’s really cool to see and share your Apple Music playback activity throughout the year!

Apple Music has a catalog of more than 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists — many of them supporting Spatial Audio (Dolby Atmos) and in very high definition, with audio Lossless🇧🇷 In Brazil there are three types of subscription: University (BRL 11.90/month), Single (BRL 21.90/month) and Family (BRL 34.90/month🇧🇷 If you are not a subscriber, you can try the service for free for one month. It is also part of the company’s Apple One subscription package.

Song

in apple Version 2.6.2 (1.9 MB)

Requires the iOS 10.0 or superior

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, pay nothing more for products you purchase through our affiliate links.

via 9to5Mac