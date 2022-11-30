Argentina lives new drama in the last match of the group stage

Messi is Argentina’s hope to pass the stage (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Terrible weather is already created in Argentina. The team needs to beat Poland in the last round of the group stage to qualify for the round of 16 without depending on result combinations, as it is tied with Saudi Arabia on points and still has Mexico with chances of qualifying.

A defeat puts the entire World Cup planning at risk, as any result of the other game would take the South Americans out of the round of 16. The match against Poland puts Robert Lewandowski and Messi face-to-face, the two teams’ two strengths, but it also reminds the Argentines of 2018.

That year, the last round was also dramatic, even more so than this year. After a draw with Iceland in the first game, Argentina was defeated by Croatia by 3-0 and needed the victory to move into second. The opponent was Nigeria, which depended only on a draw to qualify.

Messi scored the first goal of the game, at 14 of the first half, and the pressure was thrown to the side of the Africans, who tied with Victor Moses, from the penalty spot, at six of the second stage. The South American team was drowned out by necessity and managed to take advantage of the score at 41 in the second half. The elimination, however, would come in the next match, against France, by 4 to 3.

The World Cup in Qatar represents a lot for the country, since it is Messi’s last attempt to win the tournament after being runner-up in 2014. The decisive game will be tomorrow (30), at 4 pm.