Argentina qualify for the round of 16?

The time has come to find out: will Argentina advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar or will they go home early? Tomorrow (30), the eight teams that enter the field will define the situations of groups C and D of the World Cup. Who ranks? Who gets in the way?
In what depends on the guesses of the columnists of the UOL Sport, the brothers can breathe a sigh of relief. Seven of the 11 journalists believe that Lionel Messi’s team beats Poland and thus guarantees a place in the knockout phase, even qualifying with the first place in group C.
And the other vacancy? Who takes? In the opinion of the columnists, Poland —even with defeat— or Mexico. There was equality in the betting: four in favor of Mexico and four draws, in addition to three triumphs for Saudi Arabia, the least voted result.
For group D, the situation is much clearer. With France already classified, it only remains to define the other vacancy, which, according to the columnists, will be for Denmark. All of them believe in a new French victory over Tunisia, while six believe in a Danish triumph over the Australians.
Check out what the columnists said:
australia vs denmark
Alicia Klein – Denmark
Amara Moira – Denmark
Danilo Lavieri – Tie
Julio Gomes – Denmark
Menon – Tie
Milly Lacombe – Denmark
Milton Neves – Denmark
Renato Maurício Prado – Tie
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Denmark
Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw
Vitor Guedes – Draw
Tunisia vs France
Alicia Klein – France
Amara Moira – France
Danilo Lavieri – France
Julio Gomes – France
Menon – France
Milly Lacombe – France
Milton Neves – France
Renato Maurício Prado – France
Rodolfo Rodrigues – France
Rodrigo Coutinho – France
Victor Guedes – France
Poland vs Argentina
Alicia Klein – Tie
Amara Moira – Argentina
Danilo Lavieri – Tie
Julio Gomes – Argentina
Menon – Argentina
Milly Lacombe – Argentina
Milton Neves – Tie
Renato Mauricio Prado – Argentina
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Argentina
Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw
Victor Guedes – Argentina
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Alicia Klein – Tie
Amara Moira – Mexico
Danilo Lavieri – Tie
Julio Gomes – Saudi Arabia
Menon – Tie
Milly Lacombe – Mexico
Milton Neves – Saudi Arabia
Renato Maurício Prado – Tie
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Mexico
Rodrigo Coutinho – Saudi Arabia
Vitor Guedes – Mexico
