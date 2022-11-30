Argentina qualify for the round of 16?

The time has come to find out: will Argentina advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar or will they go home early? Tomorrow (30), the eight teams that enter the field will define the situations of groups C and D of the World Cup. Who ranks? Who gets in the way?

In what depends on the guesses of the columnists of the UOL Sport, the brothers can breathe a sigh of relief. Seven of the 11 journalists believe that Lionel Messi’s team beats Poland and thus guarantees a place in the knockout phase, even qualifying with the first place in group C.

And the other vacancy? Who takes? In the opinion of the columnists, Poland —even with defeat— or Mexico. There was equality in the betting: four in favor of Mexico and four draws, in addition to three triumphs for Saudi Arabia, the least voted result.

For group D, the situation is much clearer. With France already classified, it only remains to define the other vacancy, which, according to the columnists, will be for Denmark. All of them believe in a new French victory over Tunisia, while six believe in a Danish triumph over the Australians.

Check out what the columnists said:

australia vs denmark

Alicia Klein – Denmark

Amara Moira – Denmark

Danilo Lavieri – Tie

Julio Gomes – Denmark

Menon – Tie

Milly Lacombe – Denmark

Milton Neves – Denmark

Renato Maurício Prado – Tie

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Denmark

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Draw

Tunisia vs France

Alicia Klein – France

Amara Moira – France

Danilo Lavieri – France

Julio Gomes – France

Menon – France

Milly Lacombe – France

Milton Neves – France

Renato Maurício Prado – France

Rodolfo Rodrigues – France

Rodrigo Coutinho – France

Victor Guedes – France

Poland vs Argentina

Alicia Klein – Tie

Amara Moira – Argentina

Danilo Lavieri – Tie

Julio Gomes – Argentina

Menon – Argentina

Milly Lacombe – Argentina

Milton Neves – Tie

Renato Mauricio Prado – Argentina

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Argentina

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Victor Guedes – Argentina

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Alicia Klein – Tie

Amara Moira – Mexico

Danilo Lavieri – Tie

Julio Gomes – Saudi Arabia

Menon – Tie

Milly Lacombe – Mexico

Milton Neves – Saudi Arabia

Renato Maurício Prado – Tie

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Mexico

Rodrigo Coutinho – Saudi Arabia

Vitor Guedes – Mexico