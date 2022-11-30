“At Flamengo and Corinthians, for example”; Palmeiras ‘locks’ renewal and rivals can sign Dudu for free

Considered one of the main players in the squad, the striker has not been able to reach an agreement so far with Verdão

After shining again with the Palmeiras shirt, Dudu lives in a very uncomfortable situation at the end of 2022: its contract renewal is still frozen. Right now, behind the scenes, even during the World Cup, the parties are talking about extending the bond, something that has been going on for about two months, but without a hammer blown.

Last week, which marked the last meeting between the parties involved, the meeting ended without an agreement, precisely because of an impasse regarding the number of games the athlete should play, which would automatically lead to a third year of the contract. Since then, there has not been a new schedule for new conversations to exist.

According to information published by UOL Esporte, this is the only obstacle for the renewal to be signed, with a new deadline until the end of 2025 and automatic renewal for 2026. of the 2025 season by 50%, leading to an automatic renewal. On the other hand, the star’s staff wants this percentage to be 15%.

While this signature does not come out, several sites are putting the possibilities of teams like Flamengo, Corinthians, Atlético-MG and even from abroad being able to closely observe the definitionsince if there is no agreement in Palestra Itália, could get in touch and take the striker for free, starting in July, away from Verdãosomething that would bring a lot of criticism from fans.

In any case, it is important to note that there are no negotiations or rumors of conversations with Dudu from other clubs at this time. Fans do not fail to express their views on the subject on social media: