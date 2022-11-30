“Because of the relationship with Vítor Pereira…”

Vítor Pereira hasn’t even arrived yet and already shakes Flamengo’s structures. The Portuguese carries a reputation for having a strong personality and resembles personalities who made their name in the history of Rubro-Negro🇧🇷 If at Corinthians the VP caused discomfort in some athletes due to the model of work closer to the Europeans, at Ninho do Urubu, Jorge Jesus also gave something to talk about when he switched players, even climbing the winger Rafinha as a midfielder.

However, what Flamengo fans want to know right away is about the reinforcements. Who will Rubro-Negro hire for next season? The name closest to being announced by the Club, besides Vítor Pereira himself, is goalkeeper Agustín Rossi, from Boca Juniors. After the archer began the search for a residence in Rio de Janeiro, a bomb fell on the Flamengo supporters’ social networks: an alleged move by Yuri Alberto to Mengão🇧🇷

However, second internal calculation of Bolavip Brasil🇧🇷 Flamengo’s board is not negotiating with the player and treats the matter as a rumor🇧🇷 In the argument of those who indicated an interest in the Club, it was pointed out that due to the athlete’s relationship with coach Vítor Pereira and their work at Corinthians, it would be possible for him to ask for the contract. However, internal sources of Rubro-Negro denied this hypothesis.

The re-presentation of the Flamengo squad is scheduled for December 26🇧🇷 The start of training may even change due to the arrival of Vítor Pereira. However, the Club continues with the schedule previously informed. The Portuguese coach’s vacation is expected to end on the day January 2, 2023, which could be the new date for the start of work at the Ninho do Urubu CT🇧🇷