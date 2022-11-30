Before Batman, Zoë Kravitz had already lived Catwoman at DC

Actress Zoë Kravitz played the villain/anti-heroine Catwoman in two different DC films.

Zoë played Catwoman in the animated feature Lego Batman: The Movie🇧🇷 As it is an animation, the actress lived Catwoman only voicing Gotham City’s most famous thief.

Check out an image of Catwoman at Lego Batman: The Movie🇧🇷

Released in theaters in 2017, Lego Batman: The Movie follows a cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne dealing with the usual criminals as they plot to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wants to become his sidekick.

You can check out the animation right now on the streaming service HBO Maxlike this The Batman🇧🇷

Read the synopsis of the live-action Batman that debuted this year on the big screen:

After two years of stalking the streets as Batman, Bruce Wayne finds himself in the darkest depths of Gotham City. With few reliable allies, the lone vigilante establishes himself as the populace’s embodiment of vengeance.

Unlike the Lego feature, Zoë Kravitz also appears in the new Batman movie as Selina Kyle, Catwoman’s civilian identity.

batman (national title of the adaptation) also stars Robert Pattinson in the title role, Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell like Penguin, Jeffrey Wright like Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as the butler Alfred Pennyworth and John Turturro as mobster Carmine Falcone.

The film is directed by Matt Reeveswhich he also co-wrote with Peter Craig🇧🇷

