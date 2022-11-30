Black Adam is now available on platforms with exclusive new content

black adamfeature film starring Dwayne Johnson, has just arrived on digital platforms for purchase and rent. The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, features the anti-hero based on the comic book character and the great antagonist of Shazam.

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique brand of justice on the modern world. In addition to the new story, the film also explores the origins of the character, when he was a slave in Kahndaq.

With the purchase of the title through digital platforms, the viewer will be entitled to over an hour of extra exclusive contentincluding more on Dwayne’s preparation for the role, the costume design, the film’s technological innovations, the mythology behind the script, and much more.

The film, which inaugurates Collet-Serra’s projects in the universe of superheroes (or anti-heroes) has a great cast, including Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein, Pierce Brosnan in the role of Dr. Fate and Viola Davis returning to her role of Amanda Waller.

watch the trailer

Black Adam can be purchased for rent from November 28 on digital platforms Amazon Prime Video🇧🇷 Claro TV🇧🇷 SKY Play🇧🇷 UOL Play🇧🇷 live play🇧🇷 watch Brazil🇧🇷 youtube🇧🇷 Microsoft🇧🇷 apple tv, and for shopping option will be available in stores Apple TV, Youtube, Google Play and Microsoft🇧🇷 Upon purchase, the title is available for an unlimited time for the whole family to watch whenever, wherever and as many times as they want. As for the rental option, the production is available for 48 hours, with no play limit, for children, parents and fans to watch wherever and whenever they want, as many times as they want within that period.

Featured Photo: Playback