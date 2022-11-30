Brazilian journalist reports ‘desperate night’ in Qatar; watch the video

photo: reproduction/Instagram Reporter Domitila Becker is in Qatar for World Cup coverage

A Brazilian journalist who is covering the World Cup in Qatar reported moments of tension for women in the match between Iran and the United States. Thrilled, Domitila Becker told of the agony of seeing Iranian women being watched, intimidated, persecuted and even assaulted after her attempt to talk to them about issues in the Arab country – which prohibits women from even going to stadiums.

On his social networks, Becker began: “I joined the crowd to try to talk to the women, to see how they were cheering, how the situation was in Iran and if any of them were still protesting because there the conflicts are only getting worse”. When trying to get closer, the journalist said she herself was harassed and intimidated by several people who were in the crowd.

“They started chasing me, wherever I went they followed me. They started taking pictures of me, the people I was talking to and my badge. The women didn’t want to talk to me and one of them handed me the phone and said they were being monitored,” he said.

She spoke to a man who was in the stadium and also protested, with a negative hand sign during the Iranian anthem, but preferred not to be identified. He explained to her that there is government oversight of what is being said and denounced by women in Qatar. photo: reproduction/Instagram A man gives a negative sign in the stadium, during the Iranian anthem, in protest against the repression In order to have greater control and repression over the Iranian fans and the possible protests, infiltrated people are watching the attitudes considered “suspicious”. Assault on women in the studio

Joining his images with those of another reporter, Becker said that women were attacked after the game and one of them, according to the Brazilian journalist, appeared with a bloodied face. “What a desperate night. ‘We can’t mix football with politics,’ they say. Say it to the face of a woman who can’t stop shaking after being surrounded and assaulted by a bunch of ‘fans,'” he wrote.

“Say that to a parent who can’t hold back tears when explaining how their 6- and 9-year-olds were threatened inside a stadium. Tell me if you can find an Iranian fan who isn’t afraid of being killed,” he added.

Fifa itself announced punishments for possible political manifestations and has been criticized for the contradiction, since it cites respect for diversity. Calling for “focus on football” before the start of the World Cup some issues that became public by the fans have not been left aside by activists.

Protest over death of Iranian banned in Wales vs Iran Photos show the moment when a shirt and banner protesting the death of Mahsa Amini are removed from Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – photo: Giuseppe CACACE / AFP Photos show the moment when a shirt and banner protesting the death of Mahsa Amini are removed from Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – photo: Giuseppe CACACE / AFP Photos show the moment when a shirt and banner protesting the death of Mahsa Amini are removed from Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – photo: Giuseppe CACACE / AFP Photos show the moment when a shirt and banner protesting the death of Mahsa Amini are removed from Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – photo: Giuseppe CACACE / AFP Masha’s death protests

Iranian women, for example, are protesting the death of Masha, 22 years old. A wave of protests has gripped the country since she died while in the custody of the moral police in Tehran, the country’s capital. The young woman would have been arrested after violating the rules on the use of hijab, the typically Islamic scarf that covers the head of women.

With a banner, which read “Freedom of women’s life”, a couple tried to protest during the match between Wales and Iran. However, they were soon approached by security guards who vetoed the demonstration.