Brazilian team takes Cameroon with reserve team; see lineup

The Brazilian team will play with the reserves against Cameroon in the last round of the group stage of the World Cup next Friday (2). The coaching staff closed training for the presence of the press, but disclosed the team that trains as a starter, with three doubts.

The released lineup was as follows: Ederson; Daniel Alves, Éder Militão, Bremer and Alex Telles; Fabinho, Fred (Bruno Guimarães) and Rodrygo (Everton Ribeiro); Antony, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus (Pedro).

With Thiago Silva on the bench, Daniel Alves will captain and become the oldest player to defend Brazil in a World Cup. He’s going to give a press conference alongside Tite tomorrow (1). Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro, injured, are out.

Fred already has a yellow card and, if selected, he will hang in there, as the World Cup suspends players with two cards. He already received a warning against Switzerland.

In the front doubts, Rodrygo was already trained during the week as the number 10 to replace Neymar. His competitor is Everton Ribeiro, who was also worked on by the commission as an option for the last match.

Finally, Gabriel Jesus is, in theory, Richarlison’s immediate reserve and takes the lead in the dispute, but Tite can choose to take advantage of the already qualified team to give the Flamengo striker a chance.