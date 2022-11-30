Cameroon goalkeeper speaks after World Cup cut: ‘Difficult to assimilate’ – Sports

Goalkeeper André Onana, from Cameroon, used his social networks to express himself after being disconnected from the national team. The archer was cut hours before the game against Serbialast Monday (28), for the second round of world Cup🇧🇷

On Twitter, the Inter Milan player posted an official statement, in which he regrets what happened. For him, “there was a lack of will on the other side” for him to remain on the team.

“I put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a football player often experiences, but there was no will on the other side. Some moments are difficult to assimilate”, he wrote in the note.





After the draw against Serbia, the coach of Cameroon, Rigobert Song, explained the athlete’s removal. He even commented on the chance of the archer’s return.

“We will see if there is a possibility for him to stay with us or not. It will also depend on him, I asked him to wait. He will have to respect the rules. Respect and discipline are needed. I am in favor of the group. Of course, the goalkeeper position is important , and he is an important player, but we are in a difficult tournament and I know what I have to do. That is to make sure that the team has priority over the individuals”, declared.











See Onana’s speech in full





“I want to express my affection for my country and the national team. Yesterday I was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon, as I always do, achieve the team’s objectives. I have always behaved in such a way as to lead the team to the success of a good way.

I put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a football player often experiences, but there was no will on the other side. Some moments are difficult to assimilate.

However, I always respect and support the decisions of those responsible for pursuing the success of our team and country.

I extend all my strength to my teammates because we have shown that we are capable of going very far in this competition.

The values ​​that I promote as a person and as a player are those that identify me and that my family has given me since my childhood. Representing Cameroon has always been a privilege.

The Nation first and forever.

Thanks”















Cameroon is third in Group G with one point. Seeking to maintain the dream of qualifying, the Cameroonians will face Brazil next Friday (2nd), at Lusail, in Doha. The duel takes place at 16 pm (Brasilia time).



