Celebrities create virtual avatars and amuse fans with trends; come and see!

In the best metaverse style, the new trend of social networks is to transform old photos into a super realistic drawing using artificial intelligence (AI). The novelty began to gain popular taste last weekend and has already has been adopted by several famous🇧🇷

Day Lins and Lucas Silveira also loved the idea (Photo: Instagram / @Daylins / @LucasFresno)

The tool in question is part of an application called Lensa, which has already become the darling of the famous. names like Lucas Silveira🇧🇷 Ivete Sangalo🇧🇷 Lucas Lucco🇧🇷 Luan Santana and Claudia Leitte already shared records on social networks.

Claudiaeven took the opportunity to reveal a certain spoiler of what fans can expect from his performance at Carnaval 2022: “Connected with my theme for #CarnavalCL23”.

The novelty impacted the followers so much that many started to speculate if it could be a feat with Ivetewhich hours before also posted photos with the same look as the app. “You and Ivete posting photos with the same aesthetic. THIS IS A GAME?????!!!!!”asked one person.

Check out other artists who have also played around with the Lensa app:

Claudia Leitte

Ivete Sangalo

Lucas Lucco

Luan Santana

Pyong Lee

Lucas Silveira

