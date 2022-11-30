Check out the December news on Telecine’s programming

Disclosure

December hits Telecine with everything and a box office phenomenon is about to land at the Premium Super Premiere on Christmas night, the 24th: Top Gun: Maverick🇧🇷 The film with Tom Cruise marks the star’s return to the role of Pete ”Maverick” Mitchell, from the 1980s classic Top Gun — Aces Indomitable, also available in the cinema specialist brand’s catalogue. For the seasoned pilot, who is now mentoring a new generation, even the sky is not the limit and his unbeatable personality guarantees breathtaking action scenes in this sequel. Starring Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and more, Joseph Kosinski’s film moves audiences who are fans of the original film and conquers new ones with its plot.

From adrenaline to one of the styles of films preferred by Brazilians, national comedies. On day 3, it’s time to A Pinch of Luck spread fun, humor and mouth watering throughout the Premium session with the contagious story of Pérola, protagonist of Fabiana Karla. In Pedro Antonio Paes’ production, the character is a children’s party entertainer, but dreams of becoming a renowned cook. And she works hard to reconcile her routine at her mother’s company, Gina (Jandira Martini), and as an assistant at a restaurant. Until her life takes a turn: Pérola is approved to be an assistant to a famous chef, Diego (Ivan Espeche), on a TV show, and has the help of her brother, Fred (JP Rufino), and friend Lugão ( Mouhamed Harfouch) to venture into this passion for cooking.

The tip for the 10th brings a mix of action, science fiction and suspense to Superpremiere. In Infinite, filmmaker Antoine Fuqua brings together Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Tom Hughes, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien in an instigating plot, inspired by the book The Reincarnationist Papers, by D. Eric Maikranz. The film follows the story of Evan, played by Mark Wahlberg, a man haunted by memories of past lives who, upon discovering his new power, is even more confused when he realizes that his gift can transform historical periods. Now, it’s enough for Evan to understand how to deal with this ability: helping the world or seeing it as a curse?

In hidden war, a novelty on the 17th with the Première Telecine label, the adrenaline is still high on Saturday night at Premium. The main setting of Sophia Banks’ feature is a military prison that looks like a labyrinth. Not for infamous inmate Hatchet (Jason Clarke). Upon managing to escape his cell, the prisoner acts mysteriously and strategically within the prison, putting the lives of officers at risk, such as Abigail, Michelle Monaghan’s character. To capture Hatchet again, the group must face a psychological struggle against the rival and time. Jai Courtney and Raymond Miller are among other highlights of the cast.

And how about enjoying an unprecedented title on the 20th, Tuesday, at Telecine Cult? At 10 pm, the channel debuts A hero, by the Iranian Asghar Farhadi, winner of the Grand Prix at the Cannes Festival and nominated for the Golden Globe in the Foreign Film category. The drama tells the troubled story of Rahim (Amir Jadidi), a calligrapher who is trapped by a debt he has failed to pay. When he has the chance to stay two days out of prison, he tries to reverse the situation, but his plan gets out of hand. It is with this moral dilemma that the filmmaker invites the public to a debate in which right and wrong are characters. A Hero also features Mohsen Tanabandeh, Sahar Goldust and Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy.

Calendar:

12/1 – The Last Train to Christmas

3/12 – A Pinch of Luck

6/12 – Premiere Telecine | broken hearts

8/12 – The Souvenir: Part II

10/12 – Infinity

12/12 – Premiere Telecine | Emergency Alert

12/13 – Greater than the World

12/14 – Downton Abbey II: A New Era

12/17 – Telecine premiere | hidden war

12/20 – Telecine premiere | The Book of Floyd

12/20 – A Hero

12/20 – The Mermaid: Lake of the Dead

12/24 – Top Gun: Maverick

12/24 – Pluft – the Little Ghost

12/24 – Playing with Christmas

12/26 – One Night in Bangkok

12/27 – Dakota

28/12 – Premiere Telecine | Supercool