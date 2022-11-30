China gives in to protests against strict Covid-19 policy and will accelerate vaccination among the elderly

Only 65.8% of the population aged over 80 completed the vaccination schedule; limited coverage is one of the arguments of the communist government to justify the strategy adopted almost three years ago

Two days after historic demonstrations in Chinathe Chinese government relented and announced that it would accelerate vaccination among the elderly against Covid-19🇧🇷 In a statement, the National Health Commission promised to “accelerate the increase in the vaccination rate for people over 80 years of age and continue to increase the vaccination rate for people aged 60 to 79 years.” Since the vaccines began to be applied, only 65.8% of the population over 80 years of age completed the vaccination schedule. Limited coverage among the elderly is one of the communist government’s arguments to justify its strict health policy, which includes prolonged confinements, quarantines upon arrival from abroad and virtually daily tests for the population. The advance in vaccination rates could offer China a way out of its “covid zero” policy, which has been in effect for almost three years and is bothering the population, who took to the streets of several cities in the country at the end of the week to ask for the end of this policy.

The demonstrations that were recorded were the largest ever recorded since the pro-democracy movement of 1989. Some demonstrators even asked for the president’s resignation Xi Jinping, who recently won his third term. Protests against covid zero have been taking place for eight months, but gained a greater outcome after a fire in a building in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang region (northwest), left at least 10 dead. Many Chinese claim that the work of firefighters has been hampered by the restrictions brought about by the “covid zero” strategy, which the government of Beijing denied on Monday. More protests were scheduled to take place in the capital, however, they were prevented by the strong police presence in the streets. “Today the atmosphere is nervous. There are many policemen,” a 30-year-old man told AFP late in the afternoon in Shanghai. However, demonstrations were organized in other locations. In Hong Kong, dozens of students gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the Urumqi fire.

In Hangzhou, nearly 170 kilometers southwest of Shanghai, small protests were reported amid tight security in the city center. “The authorities take advantage of the pretext of the covid, but they use the excessively rigid confinements to control the Chinese population,” a 21-year-old protester told AFP who only revealed his last name, Chen. Currently, China is the only major economy that continues to apply a tough strategy against the coronavirus. The Chinese government insists on the ‘covid zero’ policy, but there are signs that local authorities intend to relax some rules to contain the protests. In Urumqi, a local government official said the city would pay 300 yuan ($42) to each person “with low income or no guaranteed income” and announced a five-month rent moratorium for some families. An influential political analyst for the state press indicated that the controls against covid will be further reduced and that the population “will be calm soon”.

