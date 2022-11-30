Chloë Grace Moretz confesses that she started to live ‘reclusive’ after her body meme

Chloë Grace Moretz revealed that a meme that went viral on the internet and that made fun of her body, led her to have a lot of insecurity and fear of being photographed.

The 25-year-old actress confided that the viral montage comparing her to a character from the animated series ‘Legs Go All The Way Up Griffin’, a character with long legs and a short torso, made her terribly insecure.

“My body was being used as a joke, and it’s something I can’t change about who I am, and it was being posted all over Instagram. To this day, when I see that meme, it’s a very hard thing to get over. “, he said in an interview with Hunger.

The actress confessed that she started to avoid leaving the house after the meme spread on the internet. “I actually did. It was great because I got away from photographers and was able to be myself, and have a lot of experiences that people don’t photograph; but at the same time, I got really anxious when I was photographed. My heart rate would go up and I would hyperventilate. .”

Chloë revealed that she had to seek support in psychotherapy to deal with body dysmorphia, a psychological disorder in which the person becomes obsessed with characteristics of their body that they see as defects.

“It took a layer off of something I used to like, which was getting dressed and going to a red carpet and taking a picture, and it made me super self-conscious. I think that body dysmorphia – which we all deal with in this world – is extrapolated by social media issues. It’s something that fucks your head.”