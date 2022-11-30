Chloë Grace Moretz reveals childishness on sets: “I had to hit head-on”

Chloë Grace Moretz grew up in the media and has been through a lot behind the scenes. The 25-year-old actress has already opened her heart about the aesthetic pressure she suffered in the media, which even made her not leave the house for some time. Now, in an interview with the podcast “Reign with Josh Smith”, released last Tuesday (29), the blonde spoke more about other traumas and problems at the time.

In “Carrie“, her first leading role, Chloë was only 14 years old, but almost a decade into her career. Even so, she was constantly discredited by men on set. “She was constantly childish”, revealed Moretz. Check out more of the artist’s outburst!

Chloë Grace Moretz recalls traumas: “Infantilized”

Chloë Moretz didn’t mince words when venting about the traumas experienced on film sets, especially in “Carrie”, a remake released in 2013. “It’s always interesting to see who is really unhappy when working with a young woman”, he added.

The blonde still completed, remembering all the times she was undeserved, despite all the years of experience. “I had already worked so hard, for almost 10 years, and I continued to have more important roles. But even as I grew up, it was curious to see the resistance I had from people. […] Most older men childish me,” says Chloë.

“If I had something interesting to bring, they denied it. I had to go head-to-head with old men, in defense of my 14, 15 and 16 year old voice – which is actually pretty fucked up.”

Chloë Moretz reveals how she faced machismo on set

The blonde goes further and explains how she managed to deal with the problem – which, of course, still happens today, with several women. “Boundaries are really important to me. And part of understanding and setting your boundaries is speaking your truth, without blame and judgment,” she explains.

However, it wasn’t easy – as this wasn’t something she was taught from an early age. “Setting boundaries is something new for me. I didn’t grow up with any boundaries, I didn’t learn this in my life, and I had to take a lot of beatings to finally think, ‘You know what? I think I need to go after this.’

In fact, we cannot fully give of ourselves to someone else without thinking of ourselves first!