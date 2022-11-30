Circuit Natal Luz de Jundiaí promotes attractions to Solar do Barão and Pinacoteca

Belonging to the free schedule of Circuito Natal Luz 2022, the exhibitions, which advance at the Historical and Cultural Museum – Solar do Barão and at the Pinacoteca Municipal Diógenes Duarte Paes, will delight visitors this Thursday (01).

Free of charge, the Museum hosts the traditional nativity scene exhibition, which this year should feature up to 500 representations of the birth of the baby Jesus, with the most diverse styles of reinterpretation, such as the famous redneck rotating nativity scene, the African nativity scene and mini nativity scenes kindly loaned by collectors.

Beyond the ground floor, this year’s exhibition will extend from the new exhibition halls on the lower floor to the surrounding gardens.

Another novelty will be the return of the staging of the Live Crib in the gardens, during the night throughout the week, in the afternoon on Saturdays and in the morning on Sundays.

Still in the gardens, two attractions that were successful last year will be back: one of them is the setting up of a light tunnel for visitor interaction and publication of photos on social networks. And the other will be the reopening, at night, of the gate to the gardens that give access to Rua Rangel Pestana.

(Photo: City Hall of Jundiaí)

The exhibition of nativity scenes continues until the 6th of January.

Until December 23, the Museum is open from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 9 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 am to 5 pm. Between the 26th of December and the 6th of January, the space is open from Monday to Sunday, from 10am to 5pm.

Pinacoteca

During this period, from Monday to Saturday, from 10:00 am to 10:30 pm, and on Sundays, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, the exhibition “Santa Claus” is present on the poster on display, with the most diverse interpretations, in different materials, of the famous good old man. The collection and curation are by the artist Alex Roch and will occupy one of the rooms on the ground floor.

In addition to the exhibition, visitors can check out performances by musical duos and trios on the building’s balconies during the night.

(Photo: City Hall of Jundiaí)

Circuit

The 2022 Natal Luz Circuit is organized by the City Hall, the Commercial and Business Association (ACE), the Chamber of Shopkeepers (CDL), the Retail Trade Union (Sincomercio) and Nossa Senhora do Desterro Cathedral.

The official opening of the program will take place this Thursday (01), starting at 7 pm, when, in addition to the exhibition openings, the following events will take place:

Choral performances at the windows of Solar do Barão;

Musical shows on the balconies of the Pinacoteca and at Praça Marechal Floriano Peixoto (Praça do Coreto);

Itinerant artistic interventions on the pedestrian street of Rua Barão de Jundiaí;

Light projection shows on the external facade of the Nossa Senhora do Desterro Cathedral.

The free program at various points in the Center and in the city’s neighborhoods continues until the 23rd and can be checked with details on the program’s website.