Close to the relaunch of the Twilight saga in theaters, remember Anna Kendrick’s controversial interview about the films – 11/30/2022

As you saw here at ESTRELANDO, the Twilight saga will be relaunched in theaters on the 8th, 12th, 25th and 29th of December. While we wait, how about remembering Anna Kendrick’s controversial interview given to Vanity Fair in 2020? At the time, the actress recalled her career in Hollywood and was sincere when talking about the experience of being part of the cast between 2008 and 2012.

– I auditioned for Twilight because Katherine Harvick had seen me in a movie at Sundance called Rocket Science. I really thought it was such an absurd audition. I just thought, Well, you know, do your best to get the casting director to think of me for other things. I actually saw my friend Mae Whitman at that audition and we were both like, What are we doing here? Obviously, we’re not going to be that kind of mean girl character.

The artist said that it was a shock for her to get the role of Jessica Stanley and ironically compared her experience in feature films to a hostage situation. The entire cast had to go to Portland, a city located in the northwest of the United States, to make the first film – which she remembers as a cold and miserable place.

– I just remember my conversation being completely soaked and feeling: This is a really great group of people and I’m sure we would have been friends in a different era, but I want to kill everyone. There was something about it that was like you went through some traumatic event, like people surviving a hostage situation. You are bound for life.

For her, acting in Lua Nova was more relaxed, as the atmosphere was not so intense. During the second film, she was also involved in the recording of Up in the Air.

– They rearranged a lot of scheduling stuff. It would have been a real douchebag move, but you know, legally they had the right to stop me from doing Up In the Air.

However, Anna doesn’t remember much about Eclipse and Breaking Dawn.

– They all start to blend together at some point because my whole job was just going to a family of really pale people that we never see eating. Anyway, what did I do in the third movie? Oh, I did the commencement address in the third movie. That’s right. I remember thinking, Oh, why did they make my character valedictorian? She is obviously not a good student. But you know, they just wanted me to like having something to do.

Kendrick also told how the franchise ended:

– I was in the fourth movie and it was like a wedding scene where, again, I’m like: Hmm, these people are so weird. Everyone has been giving their blood, sweat and tears to the project for months. I show up at the end and I’m like: Guys, we broke up, it’s over.