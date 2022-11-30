Colombian player dies aged 22 during training

Midfielder Andrés Balanta, who played for Atlético Tucumán, died today during a training session for the Argentine 1st division team. He was 22 years old.

According to Gustavo Portela, doctor at Deportivo Cali — the club that lent the player —, the Colombian had a cardiac arrest shortly after eating.

“After lunch, he was in the activation part and fainted. They performed reactivation maneuvers and took him to the hospital. He suffered an arrhythmia and had a cardiac arrest”, said the professional to the newspaper Olé. He spoke with Tucumán officials as soon as he heard about the tragedy.

Rushed to a hospital, Balanta couldn’t resist. “They will do an autopsy and we will know exactly what happened. There could be cardiological or neurological causes”, added Portela.

Trained at Deportivo Cali, Balanta made just seven appearances for Tucumán. In the Argentine team, he played an assist and did not score goals.

“Atletico Tucumán regrets confirming the death of Colombian soccer player Andrés Balanta. We embrace and accompany his family and friends with deep respect at this time,” wrote the Argentine team on Twitter.