Controversy about betrayal has already cracked the dressing room of the Belgian National Team

Rumors about the disagreement between Kevin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen are not the first involving the Manchester City player in the Belgian national team. An interview given to the English newspaper Daily Mail, in 2014, was responsible for sharing the Belgian dressing room. Today, the two say they have a friendly relationship, but for years the dressing room of the Belgian national team was divided. According to Carolina, she and Courtois got involved in 2013, during a trip to Madrid.

De Bruyne’s ex-girlfriend claimed she had been cheated on by the player a year earlier when he hooked up with her best friend. To ‘pay back’, she decided to stay with the Belgian goalkeeper.

Also according to Caroline, when Kevin told her about the betrayal, she told the player to choose between her and her friend.

Although they continued together, the relationship was not flowing anymore. Caroline said that meeting Courtois was much better than anything she had ever experienced with De Bruyne.

The girl said that Courtois cooked for her and that Kevin had never done anything like that. In addition, she stressed that she could talk to the goalkeeper and that she missed that in her relationship.

“That night, Thibaut (Courtois) offered me what I haven’t received in three years. With him, I could talk about anything and he even cooked me a delicious meal. Kevin never did that for me. Kevin cheated on me and I thought ‘why shouldn’t I do that too?’”, revealed Caroline in an interview.

When De Bruyne and the rest of Seleco found out about the betrayal, the Belgian dressing room was shaken. In addition to the clear problem between the midfielder and Courtois, the rest of the team was also caught in the crossfire between the main stars of the team.

Currently, the official versions of the players and advisory are that both live a friendly relationship. But they are hardly ever seen together or making statements about each other.