Corinthians renews loan and captain of the Under-20 team is released to play the Copinha

This Tuesday, the renewal of the loan contract for defensive midfielder Zé Vitor, from the Corinthians Under-20 team, appeared in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID)🇧🇷 The captain of the team in the modality extended the bond with Timão for another month.

On the 20th of November, the my helm reported that the renewal was underway, depending only on the endorsement of Globo, from Rio Grande do Norte, the club that owns the athlete’s rights. With the new agreement, the player is able to compete in the 2023 São Paulo Junior Football Cup, which starts in January.

The previous contract was valid until December of this year and the renewal of the loan was the alternative found by the board to have the athlete in the Cup. If you want to keep the midfielder permanently, after the new three-month period, the club will have to disburse an amount of R$ 200,000.

With the renewal, the youngster prepares with his teammates for the Copinha. Corinthians has in its group the following opponents: Ferroviária, from São Paulo; Fast Clube, from Maranhão; and Zumbi, from Alagoas. The matches in this bracket will be held in Araraquara, at Estádio Fonte Luminosa.

Zé Vitor played 37 games for the Parque São Jorge team this season. The steering wheel is the captain of the team, which reached the finals of the Paulista and Brazilian Championship of the modality.

