Corinthians visit São Bernardo for the semifinal of the Copa Paulista; see details

This Wednesday, Corinthians begins the dispute for an unprecedented title in its history, the Copa Paulista. At 3 pm, Timão will visit São Bernardo, at the Baetão stadium, for the first semifinal of the competition.

This knockout phase of the competition is played in home and away games, and is made up of the four best teams outside the classification zone in the Campeonato Paulista. In fifth place, Timão has the advantage of playing the second game at home – check out the tournament’s dispute system here.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the my helm detailed the duel below. Check out!

Escalation

The alvinegra team must continue with the absence of Adriana and Kati, who were absent due to ankle and knee pain, respectively, in the last game. Kemelli, Gabi Zanotti, Ellen and Miriã are also out.

Thus, a possible Corinthians, if Arthur Elias chooses to keep the team that went to the field in the last game, has: Lelê; Jaqueline, Andressa, Tarciane and Yasmim; Diany, Millene, Vic Albuquerque; Gabi Portilho, Grazi and Jheniffer.

my helm

Arbitration

The referee of the match is Guilherme Francisco Maciel da Silva e Rosário, who will be assisted by Giovanni Crescêncio and Patrick André Bardauil at the flags. The competition does not have the use of the video referee.

Streaming

This afternoon’s match will have five transmission options, all over the internet. The game can be followed on Paulistao Play🇧🇷 youtube🇧🇷 Dale Appat Centaur and the Elevensports🇧🇷

Check out the next matches of the women’s Corinthians

Women’s Corinthians next games Date Confrontation Competition 30 Nov,

Wed, 3pm EC Sao Bernardo vs Corinthians

Transmission: Centauro TV, Paulistão TV, Paulistão Play, Eleven Sports and Dale Paulista Cup 04 Dec,

Sun, 4pm Corinthians vs EC Sao Bernardo

Transmission: Centauro TV, Paulistão TV, Paulistão Play, Eleven Sports and Dale Paulista Cup

