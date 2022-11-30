Coudet and Rodrigo Caetano meet with CIGA in Cidade do Galo

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Coudet, Caetano and CIGA meeting

Coudet knows the City of the Rooster Coach Eduardo Coudet visited Cidade do Galo for the first time. Atletico’s new coach, he was alongside Rodrigo Caetano and physical trainer Octvio Manera and got to know the structure of the club’s training center. The Argentine also participated in a meeting with the Centro de Informação do Galo (CIGA), responsible for basing the club’s decisions on football issues through the use of modern analysis tools.

At the meeting, recorded by Atltico with photos, Coudet, Caetano and Manera were alongside Rodrigo Weber (head of CIGA), and market analysts Fernando Ziskind and Edgard Albino (former player of the alvinegro club).

Coudet, who arrived in Belo Horizonte on Monday night, visited the fields at the CT, the hotel and also recorded with Galo TV in director Rodrigo Caetano’s room. The content should be released by Alvinegro soon. He was also Arena MRV.

The Argentine coach will also have a meeting with the collegiate body of Atltico, composed by the president, Srgio Coelho, by the vice-president, José Murilo Procpio, and by the 4 R”s, club patrons: Rubens Menin, Ricardo Guimares, Rafael Menin and Renato Salvador.

meeting agenda

It is natural that these first meetings have an absolute focus on planning the squad of Atltico for 2023. With a contract until December 2024, Coudet wants the club to make new investments, but he understands the current financial situation of the institution.

Recently, both Ricardo Guimares and Rafael Menin have guaranteed changes in the squad, although they are emphatic about the inexistence of the possibility of an aggressive reformulation. The patrons and director Rodrigo Caetano work with the idea of ​​punctual departures and arrivals.

One of the priorities should be hiring a defender. That’s because the Paraguayan Junior Alonso should complete his return to Russian football in the next few days and Igor Rabello is recovering from a serious injury. Reinstatement is one of Coudet’s priorities.

Atltico still works within the limitations of the transfer ban imposed by FIFA. The club from Minas Gerais is in contact with River Plate to settle the debt regarding the signing of Nacho Fernández in early 2021.

The reopening of the transfer window will take place on the 14th of January. Until then, Galo hopes to resolve the situation to register new reinforcements, at the request of Eduardo Coudet, at the CBF’s BID.