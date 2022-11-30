“Cruzeiro wants to sign”; Ronaldo arrives with “heavy” PIX to buy Corinthians socks

Aiming for the next season and with the arrival of the new coach, Fernando Lazaroin charge of the team, the board is now reformulating the Corinthians squad with a view to 2023. The team’s intention is to decrease the payroll amountreleasing players who are not in the plans for next season.

In view of this, according to information from the journalist Samir Carvalho, the team from São Paulo is approaching another drop. That’s because the cruise interested in hiring Matthew Vital, but at first I would like to sign the player on loan. What does not matter Corinthianssince the midfielder only has a contract with the team until the end of 2023.

“Vital with Cruzeiro proposal. Corinthians is negotiating the sale of Mateus Vital. As he has only one more year left on his contract with Corinthians, negotiations started as follows: Ronaldo’s Cruzeiro looking for a loan. But Corinthians said that the loan is not interesting, because the player is in the last year of the contract, so he has to sell permanently”🇧🇷 highlighted🇧🇷

At the Corinthians since 2018, Mateus Vital has been linked to the team until December 2023. The midfielder is valued at around 2.5 million eurosabout BRL 13 million of reais at the current exchange rate. It is worth mentioning that the athlete missed the penalty in the final of Brazil’s Cup which ended up being decisive for the conquest of the title by the Flamengo🇧🇷