Cryptocurrency billionaire dies in mysterious helicopter crash

Vyacheslav Taran, co-founder of Libertex and Forex Club, died in a mysterious helicopter crash last Friday (25). The entrepreneur described himself as a blockchain technology enthusiast.

DailyMail information points out that the weather was good during the flight. In addition, a second passenger would have canceled the boarding “at the last minute”, adding to the mystery about the accident.

In addition to Taran, two other people died unexpectedly recently. One of them was Nicolai Arcadie Muchgian, founder of MakerDAO who accused the CIA of sex trafficking before he was found dead on a beach. Another was Tiantian Kullander, who at just 30 years old died in his sleep.

Cryptocurrency Billionaire Was Linked to Russian Government

Viacheslav Taran was 53 years old, having devoted 25 of them to the financial market and showing interest in cryptocurrencies more recently. His death is a mystery due to weather conditions at the time of the accident, another point that draws attention is that another passenger withdrew from the trip at the last minute.

Going further, sources point out that the billionaire had ties to Russia’s intelligence service, having helped Russians launder money through a system of cryptocurrency operations.

A resident of Monaco, Taran is survived by three children and his wife. In addition to him, the French pilot of the helicopter, considered to be experienced, also died in the collision that occurred in the tourist town of Villefranche-sur-Mer.

“It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and chairman of the board of directors, Vyacheslav Taran, following a helicopter crash en route to Monaco on Friday 25 November 2022”said a statement from his company.

Unexpected deaths shock the cryptocurrency community

In addition to the death of Viacheslav Taran, two other recent fatalities have come to the attention of the community in recent weeks.

The first of these was that of Nicolai Arcadie Muchgian. Founder of MakerDAO, the developer had accused the CIA, the US intelligence agency, of sex trafficking, before being found dead on a beach in Puerto Rico.

Just last week, entrepreneur Tiantian Kullander passed away in his sleep. Founder of the Amber Group, Kullander even appeared on the list of the 30 most important people under 30 by Forbes, showing that the entrepreneur was still young.

Finally, other older stories also show that the sector may be cursed. The biggest one is the death of John McAfee, famous for the anti-virus that bears his last name and for his controversial presence in the world of cryptocurrencies.