Cyber ​​Week: Samsung offers bundle when buying Galaxy S22 and foldable cell phones

THE samsung started nthis Tuesday (29) the call Cyber ​​Week, a special week of offers for those looking to buy products from the brand. In this action, the manufacturer promises to offer a “special gift” in the purchase of some devices. According to the brand, when buying a line smartphone Galaxy S22 5G From November 29th to December 4th, customers get a Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headset. redemption must be made on the ‘Samsung For You’ website by December 16th.

Buyers of one of Samsung’s new folding cell phones, on the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G or Z Fold 4 5Gwill win a Galaxy Watch 5 smart watch. Redemption of the freebie must also be done on the ‘Samsung For You’ website by December 16th. Owners of the Samsung Itaú Card will be able to pay for purchases in up to 24 installments at the brand’s online store or physical stores, and Samsung Plus Plan subscribers receive 10% cashback on eligible products purchased by December 4th. (check the list in this link🇧🇷 In the brand’s official store, the Galaxy S22 starts at BRL 4,998, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 does not cost less than BRL 6,299 in cash and the Z Fold 4 costs BRL 11,519 in cash in the entry-level version of the folding device.

Another outstanding service was Samsung Plus, which gives access to IUPP, Itaú Unibanco’s shopping platform and points program. Points can be accumulated and exchanged for products, services, miles, donations to social foundations and more. Also according to the South Korean manufacturer, Samsung Plus has a monthly cost of BRL 19.99, but this becomes free when spending more than BRL 2,000 on the card bill, or costing only half (BRL 9.99 ) when spending more than BRL 1,000 on the invoice. And you, did you like the promotion? Tell us in the comments down below!

