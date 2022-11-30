Danilo has great chances of playing for the round of 16; Neymar continues to be treated as a doubt

Neymar and Danilo remain out of the last round of the World Cup group stage, but live with the expectation of returning to the knockout stages of the competition. According to a report by the TNT SportsMonique Danello, there is optimism with the return of the winger for the round of 16, but there is not so much confidence with the return of the number 10.

With a more delicate situation, Neymar is in intensive care to be able to gather game conditions to compete again in the World Cup. It will be necessary to wait for the evolution of the treatment process to know when coach Tite will be able to count on the ace on the field again.

In the case of the full-back for the Brazilian national team and for Juventus, there is confidence that the player will have minutes in the next phase of the World Cup. Confirmation will come from the moment that Danilo returns to training with the ball, but there is optimism in his recovery.

This Wednesday (30th), Danilo went with the group to the CT of the Brazilian national team, where he continues doing recovery work. Neymar, as well as Alex Sandro, who was found to have a muscle injury in his hip, stayed in physiotherapy at the hotel.

Brazil is in first place in group G and will play the last match of the group stage against Cameroon next Friday (02). The selection is already guaranteed in the next phase and depends only on itself to remain in the lead of the group.