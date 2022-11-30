data is being leaked through the messenger app, stay tuned

WhatsApp is one of the most used apps among all users in the world. In Brazil alone, the application takes the place of the most accessed social network in the country, with the highest number of active users.

Considering the popularity of WhatsApp, several individuals are concerned about a new data leak, capable of exposing the personal profile of millions of people.

In general, this type of data leak is conditioned by hacker attacks, capable of invading systems and breaking protection barriers.

Thus, it is necessary to check how this data leak on WhatsApp occurred, as well as what can be done to avoid this type of exposure.

New WhatsApp data leak

A new data leak is causing extreme concern among WhatsApp app users. First of all, the first thing to do is understand how this leak happened, as well as what was exposed.

Recently, the internet was faced with the unfortunate news that WhatsApp has undergone a new hacking invasion. According to the information disclosed, the attackers were selling the personal data of users through Internet forums.

To verify the veracity of the information, Cybernews, a company focused on technological purposes, decided to investigate what was happening. According to information released by the company, the attack actually happened, as well as the data leak.

This type of attack usually happens through hackers who invade the application system, looking for all the users’ personal information available there. After finding, all data is sold on internet forums or illegal sales channels.

It is estimated that in all, millions of data were leaked, including the individuals’ cell phone number and name. It is worth mentioning, however, that the fault for the leak cannot be attributed to Meta, the company that manages the application.

How to avoid this exposure

In advance, it is necessary to emphasize that the leak cannot be blamed on Meta. This is because the attack did not come from a system security flaw.

In other words, according to the information released, the leak happened through a “data scraping”. Thus, it is worth mentioning that Meta has a term that prohibits certain conduct. However, it is common knowledge that only one term does not prevent this type of attack.

Thus, the first thing to do is precisely to implement new security barriers in the application. More specifically, it is Meta’s sole responsibility to create more secure systems in order to prevent hackers from breaking the encryption.

With regard to users, the guidance is for them to always activate all forms of protection available. A good alternative, in this sense, is the two-factor verification. This verification requests a code when entering the application, avoiding cloning, among other things.

Finally, it is always necessary to avoid sharing personal data on social media profiles, taking the greatest possible care with malicious attacks that could compromise the security of individuals.

