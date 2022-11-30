Daughter steals the show at Scorsese’s 80th birthday party full of Hollywood stars with cleavage and reveals praise for Jennifer Lawrence | celebrities

The youngest daughter of filmmaker Martin Scorsese stole the show during the party celebrating her 23rd birthday and her father’s 80th birthday. The party took place at the Cipriani South Street concert hall in Manhattan. The young Frenchwoman Scorsese shared several photos of the celebration on Instagram.
Francesca was born on the 16th of November 1999 while her father on the 17th of November 1942.
Francesca Scorsese in the company of Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence at her and her father’s birthday party, director Martin Scorsese — Photo: Instagram
In the caption of the post, Francesca thanked the guests at the party and said that her cleavage was praised by actress Jennifer Lawrence.
Leonardo DiCaprio at Martin Scorsese and Francesca Scorsese’s birthday party — Photo: Instagram
“Long overdue birthday post!!!” wrote Francesca in the caption. “Thank you to everyone who made my and Martin Scorsese’s birthday so special. (JLaw said my boobs looked amazing so I can die happy right now)”.
Francesca Scorsese at her and her father’s birthday party, filmmaker Martin Scorsese — Photo: Instagram
Among the records present in the album are an image of her in the company of her father and another in which she embraces the director with actor Leonardo DiCaprio beside them. A following image shows French in the company of Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie.
Actress and director, Francesca is the result of Scorsese’s marriage to singer Helen Morris. The director is also the father of Catherine, the result of his marriage to Laraine Brennan, between 1961 and 1971. The middle daughter, actress Domenica Cameron-Scorsese, was born from the filmmaker’s marriage to writer Julia Cameron, between 1976 and 1977.
Francesca Scorsese with friends at her birthday party — Photo: Instagram