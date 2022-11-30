‘Deadpool 3’ gets premiere date and will have Hugh Jackman’s RETURN as Wolverine; Watch the ad!

AND ‘Deadpool 3‘ finally got its release date. We also had news that overshadowed everything, as Hugh Jackman will come back as Wolverine🇧🇷

Well, the announcement was made on video with a lot of banter in which Ryan Reynolds explains that he still has nothing to show his fans. The actor says he just has an idea and asks jackmanwhich passes in the background, if he would like to return.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Playful as it is, Reynolds it could all be a joke, but the movie’s official logo shows the Bullseye symbol being torn apart by the metal claws of the Wolverine🇧🇷

This one that will mark the debut of the Mercenary Tagarela to the MCU, ‘deadpool 3‘ will have Shawn Levy (‘Stranger Things’) and screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernickwho wrote the first two adventures of the anti-hero.

🇧🇷Deadpool 3‘ will hit theaters around the world on September 6, 2024.

Remember that this is a new collaboration between Reynolds and the director Shawn Levyafter ‘Free Guy: Taking Control‘ and ‘The Adam Project🇧🇷 Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will return as writers, after stepping aside early in development, still under 20th Century FOX management.

'deadpool 3' will be the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an R rating (+18).

