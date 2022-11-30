Diego Luna’s Reaction to Andor Season 2 Is Wonderfully Candid

Diego Luna’s reaction walker the second season is wonderfully serious. The actor stars as the titular character in the latest live-action film. Star Wars TV shows. Set five years before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope🇧🇷 walker chronicles Cassian’s (Luna) journey from lone smuggler to battle-hardened rebel hero. The show has since received praise from critics and fans alike for its taut writing, lore-building, and compelling performances, with many callings walker one of the best additions to Star Wars franchise since the original film trilogy.

next week walkerseason 1 finale, Luna sits with collider to reflect on the show’s accomplishments and look forward to Season 2. The actor praises showrunner Tony Gilroy and admits he’s grateful for the opportunity to work on a scripted and produced show. He looks back on the difficult time filming Season 1 under pandemic restrictions and now appreciates the more collaborative environment Season 2 has to offer. Read what Luna says below:

I mean, my reaction is, I’m not shocked by the quality of the writing anymore because I know Tony, I know the writers, I know the process. And even when you read something that’s a work in progress, it’s already more than half of what you’ve read before in your life. It’s amazing. It’s amazing. Most of what’s happening this season, [I’ve known] since we started planning the first season. Structurally, it got tighter. And obviously, by deciding to do just two seasons, things got compressed. But structurally he had everything clear from the start. That’s why it doesn’t look like TV. It’s not like, “What should we do now?” It never was like this. It never was like this. We had a clear idea of ​​where we were going, what was going to happen and which characters would be part of that journey. Everything was there from the first time he pitched his idea to me. But now, reading it is delicious. Now I can say that very selfishly. It’s like knowing that I’ll be acting on this show, knowing that I’ll be learning these lines, knowing that I’ll also be working with these actors, makes me feel like I’m the luckiest actor ever. And now knowing that there’s an audience that likes and cares about it, and that celebrates the show for the same reasons that I celebrate the show, makes me feel like I couldn’t have been luckier. It’s clearly the best moment of my career so far. I’m enjoying this. I am part of the whole process. As a producer, I can witness everyone’s process on this team, and the learning, and the journey is incredible. And also, one thing that is important to me and I want to say is that we filmed this first season in the worst possible conditions, in the worst moment of confinement, where we didn’t have the opportunity to interact, to celebrate, to share and collaborate in the way that I’m used to. I was scared every day. I knew the responsibility, and it wasn’t just everyone’s health and safety, but I also needed to be very, very strict and cautious that everyone had a chance to work under these circumstances. So, I’m very anxious to go through a process so that I can interact more with this team that today I feel like my family. And I know this journey can be so much more enjoyable this time around. I really hope we get a chance to have a beer after we’ve achieved something hard together. So I can’t tell you how happy I am to be doing this second season.

How Andor’s Season 2 Can Beat Season 1’s Quality

Gilroy previously explained that walker the structure and production of Season 2 will be unique to anything previously made within the Star Wars universe. Season two is set to cover the remaining four years of Cassian’s life in the Rebellion before his daring attack on Scarif in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story🇧🇷 The 12-episode season will be divided into four three-episode blocks, each with a story arc controlled by a writer and director working together.

The structure allows the writers and directors to focus on their three episodes to create what may feel like a standalone mini movie but is still connected to the larger narrative. Gilroy said the character is at the forefront of the story, driving the plot forward. With Cassian’s tragic fate already established in Rogue One: A Star Wars StorySeason 2 will be full of expectations and tensions that only a story with a known ending can generate.

When Cassian first meets Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, he is already dedicated to the cause of the Alliance, willing to sacrifice himself and others to see the downfall of the tyrannical Galactic Empire. While there are only a dozen episodes to cover Cassian’s journey to that point, audiences will be treated to key moments including the conversion and introduction of K-2SO, the establishment of Rebel headquarters on Yavin 4, and the defection of Mon Mothma ( Genevieve Reilly). of the Empire. With production in walker With Season 2 just getting started, audiences will likely have to wait until 2024 for Cassian’s return to Disney+.

source: collider