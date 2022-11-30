Do like Kate Middleton or Letizia: don’t be afraid to repeat the look

What do Kate Middleton, Cate Blanchett, Letizia, Anna Wintour or Jane Fonda have in common? They’ve all repeated looks on more than one important occasion. Besides being a completely acceptable and necessary habit, wearing the same outfit more than once is the new coolas sustainability has become a key pillar in the fashion industry.

The last sustainable choice of Cate Blanchett happened at the 13th gala of the Governors Awardsin Los Angeles, where she used a creation by Alexander McQueen that she had already taken to the Venice Film Festival, in 2020. Jane Fonda also reused a creation by him designer at the 2020 Oscars, after wearing it at Cannes in 2014.

Keira Knightley, on the other hand, reused her wedding dress countless times (yes, you read that right) at public events, while Tiffany Haddish wore the same one so many times look $4,000 white guy who even joked about the situation in the Saturday Night Live: “I spent a lot of money on this dress. It costs a lot more than my mortgage. It’s Alexander McQueen, okay?”

The Princess of Wales and master of repurposing, Kate Middleton, used a look at Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle which had already been used at daughter Charlotte’s christening in 2016 and Elizabeth II’s birthday in the same year. Queen Letizia also likes to reuse clothes whenever she can, as she did with the dress she wore on a visit to the United Kingdom in 2019 and at the Princess of Asturias award this year.

But the award for the best repetition goes to Rita Moreno, who red carpet at the 2018 Oscars, she returned to wearing the dress she wore when she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1962, that is, 56 years later. And it’s all right.

The truth is that social networks have created a false impression that it is normal to use new looks every day, never repeat the same outfit, because as soon as it is “seen” or photographed, it dies. But if we like a piece, why can’t we wear it more than once? Even more, if it’s expensive, special, our favorite, or if it just makes us feel good. Who dictates these rules?

In fact, it is not the brands that dictate them, but the consumers. This is where the change in mindset begins: buy less and better, choose what you really like to wear, what makes you feel good and what you can wear over and over again, without fear of judgment.