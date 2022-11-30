Doogee V30 will be the first rugged smartphone on the market with support for eSIM – Tudo em Tecnologia

Doogee continues to strive to win new fans around the world. Months ago, the company released the V20, the world’s first rugged smartphone with an AMOLED display from Samsung. And now, the company has just revealed that it will soon launch the world’s first smartphone with eSIM support, the Doogee V30.

For those who don’t know, the eSIM feature is very important, especially for people who are always traveling, since it will not be necessary to purchase a new specific SIM card. To activate it, just scan a service provider’s QR code and follow the steps on your smartphone screen. As a result, you won’t have to go to a physical store to carry out this entire process.

According to the latest reports, the DOOGEE V30 will also include a Dimnensity 900 5G processor, a nice improvement over the Dimensity 700 in the current model. In addition, it will have a leather back finish to give the smartphone a premium and elegant look.

Little known in Brazil, Doogee has the difficult task of delivering advanced technologies and an improved experience to its customers. About this, the Chinese manufacturer has started promoting a promotion campaign where you can leave comments and win free prizes such as a beautiful D11 watch or a $50 coupon for the new V30. To learn more, visit the official website.