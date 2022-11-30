Drew Barrymore believed ET in the movie was real: “I loved him”

Drew Barrymore currently and in “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial”. Photo: REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Universal Pictures

One of the child stars of “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial”, Drew Barrymore recalled when he believed the 1982 alien protagonist existed in real life.

In her program “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the actress rescued the memory of her belief at just seven years old. “I believed ET was real!” she revealed to the audience.

Henry Thomas, co-star in the feature, confirmed the information when telling details of the time. “The first thing I remember is we were on set, and it was really cold in the studio, and you asked the lady in charge of costumes if she could get a scarf for ET’s neck because he would get cold,” he reported. “So you put the scarf around his neck,” he added.

Afterwards, Barrymore confessed that he saw the doll as a true childhood friend and had deep feelings for him.

“I really loved him, deep down. And that’s true… I would really like to take him to lunch,” he said.

It is worth remembering that the classic Universal Pictures film portrays the friendship story of the boy Elliot, played by Henry Thomas, with a harmless alien that is far away from his planet. He decides to keep the creature a secret at home after introducing it to his brothers. Drew Barrymore plays just one of the boy’s family members.