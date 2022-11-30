Dune 2 actor Feyd-Rautha recalls surreal first day on set » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

With filming still ongoing on the sequel, Dune: Part TwoFeyd-Rautha actor Austin Butler is reminiscing about his surreal first day on set. The next chapter in Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi franchise continues the story of Frank Herbert’s original novel, with Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides now seeking revenge against House Harkonnen and those who brought about the downfall of his once royal family. . Alongside Chalamet, the cast of Dune: Part Two will see the return of Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem, as well as introducing franchises Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

when talking to Variety at the recent Academy’s Governor Awards, Austin Butler shared some tips for producing Dune: Part Two🇧🇷 While unable to offer much about what to expect from his character, the Feyd-Rautha actor recalled his surreal first day on the sequel’s set, in which he felt like “a kid in your favorite movie🇧🇷 See what Butler shared below:

Do you think I can tell you everything? I can not say. I loved the first movie a lot. It was a cinematic masterpiece, so the idea of ​​being a part of that world is incredibly exciting and Denis is one of my favorite filmmakers and an incredible human being. He’s so kind and I’m a fan of every single actor in the movie, so I felt really honored. It’s really surreal. You feel like a kid in your favorite movie. It’s like walking onto the set of any movie you admire, like walking into ‘Indiana Jones’ or something. As one of those movies that really resonates with you as a kid, this is how it feels. [on my first day]🇧🇷

Feyd-Rautha’s Dune story explained

Feyd-Rautha proved to be one of the most notable characters absent from Villeneuve’s first film. Dune film, especially considering how central he is to Baron Harkonnen’s plans to rule Arrakis, inserting his youngest nephew as the planet’s false ruler, all the while controlling him from behind the scenes. The character previously appeared in David Lynch’s cult classic adaptation of Dune portrayed by Grammy Award winner Sting, with many praising his performance for helping to explore the surreal nature of Lynch’s approach to the material. Given Villeneuve’s success in 2021 Dune the film only covered the first half of the novel, it ultimately makes sense why Feyd-Rautha was absent from its events.

What will be interesting to see is how close to the source’s portrayal of Feyd-Rautha Butler’s performance is the release of Dune: Part Two🇧🇷 Lynch’s film saw him fall for leading man Paul Atreides, but with over 400 pages of material in a 137-minute film, much of his characterization was downplayed throughout the film, including his and Paul’s ties to being the product of the Bene Gesserit’s efforts to find their new messiah and the attempt to kill her uncle while being overcome by her ambitions. Given that Villeneuve proved most faithful in covering the broader facets of Herbert’s novel, it seems likely that some of those deeper layers will make it to the screen, especially considering that Baron Harkonnen of Skarsgård has established himself as a formidable foe for the Paul de Chalamet coming up. to the movies. movie.

Everything we know about Dune: Part Two

Expectations remain high for Dune: Part Two among fans of the novel after Villeneuve’s first successful film, especially with its cast already growing from the original film. In addition to Butler as Feyd-Rautha, the sci-fi epic sequel will feature the arrival of Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, previously played by José Ferrer in Lynch’s film, as well as Florence Pugh as the Emperor’s daughter, Princess Irulan. and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot in the character’s first screen appearance. With four months of filming already underway, roughly the amount the first one took, audiences will have to keep their eyes peeled for the first footage of the sequel for the foreseeable future, until the November 3, 2023 release.

