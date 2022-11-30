‘Dungeons & Dragons’: Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez on the posters of the adaptation

The first animated posters of the live-action adaptation ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels‘ are being displayed in san diego comic con🇧🇷

The promotional images highlight the individual characterization of the characters of Chris Pine🇧🇷 Michelle Rodriguez🇧🇷 Regé-Jean Page🇧🇷 Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis🇧🇷

The film is scheduled to premiere on March 3, 2023🇧🇷

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleycomedy directors’The Night of the Game‘ and screenwriters of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘, will be responsible for the direction and the script.

Chris Pine (‘Star Trek’) will star in the adaptation. The cast will also feature Michelle Rodriguez (‘Fast and furious’), Justice Smith (‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’), Hugh Grant (‘The trip’), Regé-Jean Page (‘Birdgerton’) and Sophia Lillis (‘It: The Thing’).

In 2000, a theatrical adaptation was released, which was panned by critics and flopped at the box office. Years later, the feature won two direct-to-video sequels, which were promptly ignored by the general public.

Created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arnesonthe original game’Dungeons & Dragons‘ was first published in 1974.

