Edge 30 Ultra with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has a good offer after Black Friday – Tecnoblog

If you need a powerful phone, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shouldn’t disappoint. The advanced technical sheet, with the best Qualcomm processor on the market, guarantees a lot of fluidity and performance. In addition, it still stands out for its 200 MP camera and the good promise of updates. And in this Amazon offer with Zoom cashback, the Edge 30 Ultra is BRL 1,800 cheaper than at launch.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (Image: Bruno Gall De Blasi/Tecnoblog)

By clicking on the link above, you must drag the screen down until you find the “Sort by” option in the right corner, and select “Lowest price with cashback”. Thus, the first result will be the Amazon promotion, which makes it possible to receive 4% of your money back via Zoom. Then, just click on “Go to the store” and log in to your Zoom account (if you are not already logged in) to validate the cashback before making the purchase.

📱 Is it worth buying the Edge 30 Ultra on offer?

Starting with the price, the Edge 30 Ultra was launched by Motorola in September of that year for R$ 6,999. And if you look at his history on Zoom, you will see that the amount of BRL 5,399.10 appears since November 10th. That is, it is due to Black Friday, so it may get more expensive soon. In addition, the cashback still helps, making it more than R$ 200 cheaper than the average of the last few days.

For that price, Motorola’s smartphone has the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as its main competitor. Generally, one of the big downsides when comparing the two brands would be their update policy, but that’s not the case with the Edge 30 Ultra. Whoever buys it has three years of Android updates guaranteed, just one less than the one offered by the competitor.

And in terms of specs, the Edge 30 Ultra still stands out with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the best Android processor on the market – as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 won’t arrive until next year. In addition, it is still accompanied by a RAM memory of 12 GB and a screen with a variable refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. That is, it should deliver a lot of fluidity and performance even in heavier games.

Finally, the 200 MP triple camera with pixel binning technology (pixel grouping) is another point that draws attention. During launch, the Technoblog had access to the cell phone and, in the initial impressions, “the smartphone not only took advantage of the natural lighting of the environment, but also presented balance in the colors“. And the ultrawide, macro and frontal sensors were also well evaluated.

