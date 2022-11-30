Edge 30 Ultra with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has a good offer after Black Friday – Tecnoblog

Admin 5 days ago Technology Leave a comment 4 Views

If you need a powerful phone, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shouldn’t disappoint. The advanced technical sheet, with the best Qualcomm processor on the market, guarantees a lot of fluidity and performance. In addition, it still stands out for its 200 MP camera and the good promise of updates. And in this Amazon offer with Zoom cashback, the Edge 30 Ultra is BRL 1,800 cheaper than at launch.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

NVIDIA GeForce GTX Titan X Dev Preview Purchased by Enthusiast

An example of engineering, that is, of the development of NVIDIA GeForce GTX Titan X …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved