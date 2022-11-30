Emily in Paris | Lily Collins is back in new season 3 trailer | Series & TV

Disclosure

Netflix released a new trailer for season 3 on Wednesday. emily in paris🇧🇷 Starred by the actress Lily Collins, the new season arrives in the streaming catalog on December 21st. Check out the trailer:

The series is one of the great successes of Netflix, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park and Camille Razat will return for the new episodes, along with the protagonist Lily Collins🇧🇷

With just a few days left for CCXP 2022, and the resounding success of sandman in that year, the Netflix confirmed that it will have a marked presence in the 2022 edition. Productions such as Wandinha, Sandman, Emily in Paris may have big news for their next seasons.

More details about the new season

The plot of Emily in Paris accompanies the North American social media of the title (Lily Collins), who receives the opportunity to work in the French capital. In a new country, she has to deal with the language barrier, angry bosses, the challenges of her profession, as well as several romances.

Samuel Arnold🇧🇷 Bruno Gouery and William Abadie return to the cast of the 3rd season of Emily in Paris. Raphael Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Ryan McCormick and jake fuller are part of the production of the new episodes.

emily in paris premieres December 21 on Netflix.