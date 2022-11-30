Emma Watson talks about returning to a new ‘Harry Potter’ special

In a new interview with the magazine vogue🇧🇷 Emma Watson responds if one day he would participate in a new “Harry Potter” special. The last one was the 20th anniversary special, released by HBO“Celebrating 20 Years of Harry Potter: Back at Hogwarts”.

Emma Watson on returning to the “Harry Potter” special

The actress Emma Watson, who played the character Hermione Granger, was one of the guests to participate in the special reunion of the cast of the saga inspired by books of the same name. Along with her, most of the original cast reunited 11 years after the release of the last film, “Deathly Hallows – Part 2” (2011).

Asked if she still keeps in touch with her other two colleagues from the main trio, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), she responds that “they both hate WhatsApp and are not into their cell phones” (via E+).

“Actually, as a trio, we really try to stay away from the internet, so it doesn’t help when it comes to dating. We don’t have a group of our own, but we message each other from time to time individually. Rupert sends me pictures of his daughter Wednesday and I’m so in love,” shared Watson.

About the special, she replies that yes, she would participate in a new reunion. “Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. When we got invited to the special, we both tried to stay out of the spotlight, so it’s nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming our way. But it wouldn’t be bad to repeat the dose in about 20 years. If it happens, I’ll be there in a heartbeat.”